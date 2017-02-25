5-9 Nate Robinson dribbles under 7-3 Edy Tavares in D-League game

Best known as the NBA's pint-sized dunk champion, 5-foot-9 Nate Robinson is making highlights in the Developmental League.
Robinson's latest showcased his diminutive stature in decidedly different fashion as he dribbled under 7-3 Edy Tavares -- literally.
The 11-year NBA vet made his jaw-dropping move for the Delaware Sevens in Saturday's 110-96 loss to Raptors 905. Tavares, formerly of the Hawks, came over to trap Robinson and, well, it didn't work out so well.
Haters will say its photoshopped. @nate_robinsonpic.twitter.com/RZsCkBQwQP— NBA D-League (@nbadleague) February 26, 2017
Nate Robinson dribbled -- like Nate Robinson literally took himself and the ball and an active dribble -- through the legs of Edy Tavares. pic.twitter.com/TvFuEuyjgh— KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 26, 2017