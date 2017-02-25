5-9 Nate Robinson dribbles under 7-3 Edy Tavares in D-League game

Feb 25, 2017 10:14 PM ET

0:17

Best known as the NBA's pint-sized dunk champion, 5-foot-9 Nate Robinson is making highlights in the Developmental League. 

Robinson's latest showcased his diminutive stature in decidedly different fashion as he dribbled under 7-3 Edy Tavares -- literally. 

The 11-year NBA vet made his jaw-dropping move for the Delaware Sevens in Saturday's 110-96 loss to Raptors 905. Tavares, formerly of the Hawks, came over to trap Robinson and, well, it didn't work out so well. 

 

 

 

