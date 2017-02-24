Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors go 'all in' with Trade Deadline moves

Before the trade deadline, the Warriors and the Cavaliers lorded over the NBA and nothing happened to change that perception. But what about the teams that will challenge them in the East and West? Perhaps there was a shakeup.

The Raptors and Rockets made the most significant moves to fortify their lineups without sacrificing their rotation. And those moves were done specifically to strengthen their case as the biggest threats to preventing another NBA Finals repeat.

Houston added another shooter in Lou Williams and an efficient one at that, giving James Harden an additional option in the spread offense. Meanwhile, the Raptors addressed their defense, which is among the worst of the contenders, with Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker. For a team in a mini free-fall, this could jump start them in the right direction.

Williams comes to the Rockets as one of the strong favorites for Sixth Man of the Year, and in a delicious coincidence, joins his biggest competitor for that award in Eric Gordon. And so there are two heated races worth watching: The Williams-Gordon “fight” for that trophy, and Houston’s sprint to the playoffs, both guaranteed to generate buzz.

By getting Williams from the Lakers, the Rockets positioned themselves to have a say in the West and in a best-case scenario, meet the Warriors in the West finals assuming Golden State gets there.

“We’re all in,” said Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni. “We’re definitely committed. We’ve just got to tighten some things up defensively.”