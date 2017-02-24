Philadelphia 76ers announce Ben Simmons done for season

Ben Simmons will not be making his NBA debut this season after all, Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo revealed Friday morning.

Anyone who thought Colangelo’s post-NBA trade deadline media availability would simply provide context and details on the team’s trade Thursday of gridlocked big man Nerlens Noel to Dallas or veteran shooter Ersan Ilyasova to Atlanta was mistaken. Sadly mistaken, given the optimism by many inside and outside the Philadelphia organization that Simmons, the No. 1 pick in last June’s Draft, might soon play.

Colangelo made it clear that Simmons’ rehabilitation from surgery for a Jones fracture in his right foot was not complete.

Colangelo also provide an update on center Joel Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in 2014 and Rookie of the Year candidate (thanks to past injuries). Embiid has played just once Jan. 20 due to what has been termed a bone bruise to his left knee.