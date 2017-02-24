Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: James Harden leads way as stretch run looms

That blockbuster trade deadline-day deal that was going to shake up the entire NBA never came to fruition. Thursday’s deadline passed without any move topping last Sunday’s Sacramento-New Orleans deal that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the Big Easy to team up with Anthony Davis.

So that reset that could have made the final stretch of this regular season even more intriguing will not happen, not on several fronts.

The same favorites going into the All-Star break -- the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference -- remain. And so does the pecking order at the top of the KIA Race to the MVP Ladder, where Houston Rockets star James Harden holds on to the top spot with the final laps of this season upon us.

While many of his contemporaries had to sweat out the trade deadline, wondering if and when some seismic move might transform their seasons, Harden didn’t have worry.

The Rockets did add Lou Williams in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that will boost the chances of Williams snagging the league’s Kia Sixth Man of the Year award. So Harden, the league’s assist leader, has yet another weapon to add to his arsenal as he chases his first MVP award.