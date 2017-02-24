Shootaround (Feb. 24) -- Carmelo Anthony unsure of Phil Jackson's plan for team

* * *

No. 2: Bulls likely just pushed Butler decision back -- The Chicago Bulls made a deal on trade deadline day ... just not the one anyone expected. They shipped out fan favorite Taj Gibson. forward Doug McDermott and a future second-round pick for Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The player most expected to be dealt, All-Star Jimmy Butler, is still in Chicago, but the Bulls' lack of moving him doesn't mean he'll be there next season. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune has more:

Jimmy Butler wasn't traded Thursday. But with the Celtics keeping their hoard of assets, that storyline merely gets pushed into June.

...

The 76ers, Nuggets, Suns, Celtics and possibly more teams engaged in talks centered on Butler, sources said. Whenever the Celtics brought the 2017 Nets first-round pick into play, sources said they added protection to a pick that could be first overall.

The Bulls, who also made clear they need two core players, might have listened more seriously to the Celtics' overtures for Butler if that pick had no protection, sources said.

"If we are ever in a position where we are going to rebuild completely, you have to have a certainty in terms of what you're getting back," Paxson said. "If you're going to go that route, you want draft picks. You want high draft picks. And there has to be a certainty to those draft picks.

"I can tell you there was nothing remotely close to anybody calling us about Jimmy Butler. Jimmy is a top-10 or -12 player in this league. We value him highly."

Do the Bulls value Butler enough to build around him long term?

"Jimmy is on our roster, and Jimmy is under contract for two more years," Paxson said. "He is a terrific player. This league is fluid, and things can change quickly.

"I've always felt this way about team building and a team in general: There are very few guys who you build around. This is a team game. You build with players. We are building with Jimmy right now.

"We think Cam Payne is a guy who can take some of the ball-handling role off Jimmy. He can run a team and do some things that way. But I'm a very firm believer that, maybe outside of a handful of guys who ever played this game, you build with players, not around one."

Despite recent reports of factions — including a Tribune report in June that one decision-maker advocated for a full rebuild and trade of Butler to the Celtics — Paxson insisted the organization is aligned in its direction and stance on Butler.

"I guess I'm most discouraged by the narrative that's out there," Paxson said. "We're an organization. Jerry and Michael (Reinsdorf), Gar and I are the decision-makers. You can get behind closed doors and disagree about things, you can debate, you can argue. But when we walk out and make a decision as an organization, we align as an organization. To make the leap from debate to division and saying that Gar and I aren't working together well or whatever, it's wrong. It's a false narrative.

"I care a lot about this organization and want what's best for it. I like the way we work. And the decisions we make, we make as a group, we make always in the best interests of the organization, and when we walk out of the room, we're aligned as an organization. It's as simple as that."

...

The trade essentially is Lauvergne and Payne for McDermott because Morrow, like Gibson, will be an unrestricted free agent and won't be re-signed. McDermott never met expectations after the Bulls traded up to draft him 11th in 2014.

"Our entire organization was on board," Paxson said. "Our coaching staff pushed very hard for us to move up to get Doug. They wanted him."

And now, like that Tom Thibodeau-led coaching staff, McDermott is gone. Butler remains — for now.