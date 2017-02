CHICAGO (AP) -- Dwyane Wade is back in the Chicago Bulls' lineup for the first time in two weeks.

The 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion was ready to suit up against the Phoenix Suns on Friday after missing three games before the All-Star break.

Wade sat out two games because of a bruised right wrist and missed a third against Boston on Feb. 16 because of an illness in addition to the injury.

He came into Friday's game averaging 19.1 points in his first season with the Bulls.