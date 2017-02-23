Trade Deadline buzz: Chicago Bulls seem unwilling to deal Jimmy Butler

By this afternoon, the roster fates of some of the biggest names in the NBA will be defined (for this season at least). The trade deadline is closing in fast and a handful of deals have already been consummated (which you can catch up on here and here), but more may be on the horizon.

Who's garnering interest from whom? Which deals are waiting official approval from the league? Who's making a deal for the stretch run of 2017 ... or for their future?

We'll keep you informed as the 3 p.m. deadline inches closer and closer ...



-- Latest updates from trade deadline day

-- NBA.com Trade Tracker

-- Wednesday's trade moves & news

* * *

Nerlens Noel is on his way to Dallas, per reports ...

Team says Noel was pulled from practice but won't officially say he's traded — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) February 23, 2017

Nerlens Noel, the second-best big man in Philly, coming to Dallas, source confirms. Bogut, Anderson and a pick heading outbound. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) February 23, 2017

Philadelphia is sending Nerlens Noel to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Sixers center Nerlens Noel's traded to Dallas, source told The Undefeated. https://t.co/c6FDxo1uuJ — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 23, 2017

Andrew Bogut is in the trade to Philadelphia and Dallas' pick is protected 1-to-18 in the June draft, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

The Mavericks have long been intrigued with Noel, and will work to sign him to an extension. Noel's a restricted free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Andrew Bogut on the last year ($11m) of his contract could be in high demand if bought out by March 1. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 23, 2017

* * *

If Boston wants Paul George, it knows what it has to include in the deal ...

Say this about Boston: strong sense they're all-in on maximizing this current Isaiah Thomas-led group now, v. being intoxicated by draft — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

From what I understand, Boston has let teams with players it really likes know that its Brooklyn picks are in play https://t.co/HZJisIBUYj — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 23, 2017

2017 Nets pick has always been more in play for George than Butler. Biggest Celtic concern has to be PG's opt-out after 2017-18. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) February 23, 2017

Update on Boston, Indy: Boston hasn't met Indiana's asking price on Paul George, but Nets pick has entered conversation now, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Have heard same -- specifically '17 Nets pick, per sources. So much posturing this time of year... https://t.co/debHfdOyRl — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 23, 2017

Sources: Boston, Indy had preliminary talk on Paul George, but there won't be real dialogue until/unless C's introduce Nets pick into deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017



* * *

Suns set their initial price for Brandon Knight ...

Follow on the Brandon Knight front: I'm told the present-day asking price from the Suns is an expiring contract and a high second rounder — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

* * *

Sacramento may have a move it makes today, too ...

Sounds more likely Arron Afflalo is dealt rather than Ben McLemore today. Some within the Kings like McLemore's play of late — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) February 23, 2017

League executives anticipate Sacramento will move Arron Afflalo prior to today's trade deadline. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

* * *

Looking more and more like Ricky Rubio will get moved today ...

Ricky Rubio remains available, with Wolves having talked to Knicks, Pistons and others. After weeks of talks, hard to see him not moving. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 23, 2017

* * *

Cleveland may have to wait to make its next roster move ...

Cavs are still working to add to roster via trade today. But it could very well be their path is Korver (from Jan) and buyout market — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) February 23, 2017

* * *

Derrick Rose is in the building, folks ...

Derrick Rose is at Knicks shootaround — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 23, 2017

Derrick Rose is also here at Knicks shootaround. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 23, 2017

Hornacek: "we're assuming this is our team." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 23, 2017

Rose said he's prepared for whatever happens today. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 23, 2017

* * *

As reported below, OKC is trying to make a move today ...

The Thunder are aggressive as the deadline nears. Doesn't mean a deal is happening, but they're shopping. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 23, 2017

As @ESPNSteinLine reports, Taj Gibson is on the radar right now of OKC. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 23, 2017

Piggybacking off @ESPNSteinLine and the Thunder's interest in Taj Gibson: Another Bull known to interest OKC is Doug McDermott, sources say. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 23, 2017

* * *

Are Pistons asking too much for Reggie Jackson?

Obviously anything possible, but closer we get to trade deadline, execs think Pistons' PG Reggie Jackson is staying put. High asking price. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 23, 2017

Detroit has been aggressive in shopping Reggie Jackson, sources told @TheVertical. Looking for a first round pick, young player, expiring. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 23, 2017

* * *

As usual on deadline day, few players are ever linked to just one team in trade talks ...

The T-Wolves have continued to shop Ricky Rubio to non-Knicks teams too, even as they've continued to talk with NY about a Derrick Rose deal — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

The Magic, I'm told, have nothing going on both the Reggie Jackson and Ricky Rubio fronts. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

* * *

Quick look at all the trades the Pistons have done under Stan Van Gundy's watch ...

Detroit Pistons trades under president/coach Stan Van Gundy https://t.co/iAUViPiY8K via @freep — NerdOnTw1tter (@Vincent_Ellis56) February 23, 2017

* * *

Just three days after landing All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins, the Pelicans may be looking to make more frontcourt moves ...

Hearing Pelicans looking to move some contracts, including Alexis Ajinca (two years, $10.1M left) and Quincy Pondexter ($3.8M next yr). — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

* * *

Nuggets swingman Wilson Chandler has had his name floated about in trade talks here and there, but there may be a reason he stays in Denver going forward, writes Steve Kyler of BasketballInsiders.com.

The problem some teams are facing with regards to Chandler specifically is the Nuggets won’t just give him away for a second-round pick as many expected to be the case as the deadline approached. The prevailing thought today is that if Denver can’t get the value they are looking for they would rather keep Chandler for their playoff push. Chandler was viewed as the primary target for the Oklahoma City Thunder after Kings forward Rudy Gay tore his Achilles back in mid-January. ... Chandler was linked to both the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards. However, the Wizards completed a deal yesterday to obtain Bojan Bogdanovic from the Nets.

Toronto does indeed seem to be in the hunt for Chandler, though ...

In addition to P.J. Tucker, Toronto has also pursued Wilson Chandler, league sources say. Denver, like Phoenix, wants a first-rounder back. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Brandon Knight wants a new home, but the Suns set the price too high in the past w/ Magic, Kings, Sixers, Bulls. We'll see if that changes — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

* * *

Suns gauging the market for some of their veterans ...

The Suns continue to shop Brandon Knight and other vets (including Tyson Chandler) but have struggled all week for traction on their guys. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Toronto's big Deadline Day decision, of course, is whether to finally surrender a first-rounder (likely with Jared Sullinger) for PJ Tucker. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Brandon Knight wants a new home, but the Suns set the price too high in the past w/ Magic, Kings, Sixers, Bulls. We'll see if that changes — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

Follow on the Brandon Knight front: I'm told the present-day asking price from the Suns is an expiring contract and a high second rounder — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

* * *

New York may still have interest in Ricky Rubio after all ...

The Knicks, sources say, are pushing for an additional piece from Minnesota in the Rubio/DRose talks and that's been the holdup this week. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

The Knicks and T-Wolves continue to discuss a potential Derrick Rose deal: https://t.co/Qw8CM1IaWj — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 23, 2017

Minnesota's Ricky Rubio remains a significant target for the Knicks today, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

* * *

The Thunder reportedly have interest in a longtime Bulls fan favorite ...

The Thunder are frequently good for a Deadline Day surprise and league sources say Chicago's Taj Gibson has emerged as an OKC trade target. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

From the get-go, Bulls have wanted a first-rounder for forward Taj Gibson, I've been told. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 23, 2017

* * *

Jahlil Okafor would like to find his way back to his hometown if he can ...

The Sixers will make the best deal they can find, of course, but word is Jahlil Okafor's preferred destination on Deadline Day is Chicago. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

... but that said, the Bulls may not be willing to give Philly what it truly wants ...

Bulls have shown no inclination to this point of including 1st rd pick, along w/ player, 76ers have been seeking for Okafor. Niko available. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 23, 2017

* * *

Bulls maintain stance on Butler -- As mentioned above, the Boston Celtics definitely have eyes for Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler. They're not the only ones in pursuit of him and the Bulls' front office has maintained a consistent message to Boston and everyone else -- Butler is simply not someone they plan to trade, writes K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

If the Celtics plan to make a major push for either Butler or Pacers star Paul George, they will do so on deadline day. The Bulls have told teams that have inquired about Butler — including, according to a source, the 76ers — that they have no plans to trade him. Of course, one blockbuster offer could change that stance. And the Celtics are loaded with assets. Most league observers expect the teams to at least have dialogue Thursday after engaging in serious talks centered on Butler last June. At that time, the Bulls exchanged proposals seeking four assets: Jae Crowder, either Marcus Smart or Avery Bradley and the Nos. 3 and 16 picks in the 2016 draft. It would take a similarly large haul for the Bulls to reconsider their current stance on Butler. Even if the Celtics obliged, it's unknown how the Bulls would respond. Team President Michael Reinsdorf is close with Butler, and general manager Gar Forman has stated publicly his goal is to remain competitive while making the roster younger and more athletic. ... In lieu of Butler developments, the Bulls focused on other discussions. Nikola Mirotic, who has been available for weeks, continues to be offered to teams such as the Clippers and 76ers, sources said. The 76ers have been shopping Whitney Young product and 2015 No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor for weeks but haven't shown much interest in Mirotic.

* * *

George 'committed' to Pacers as deadline nears -- As of late last night, the Los Angeles Lakers had reportedly elbowed their way on short list of teams vying to land Pacers star Paul George in a trade. Hours before that at practice, though, George talked of how his goal right now is getting Indiana onto better playoff footing as the season winds down, writes Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star.

“I’ve got a team to turn around in the second half and that’s what I’m committed to,” George said. He later added: “As far as I know, I’m in this jersey and I’m with this organization.” The Pacers’ front office, led by team president Larry Bird, who declined comment to IndyStar, will have several decisions to make before the deadline. Bird’s actions, whether they include George or not, will come after a pivotal meeting that took place during this past weekend’s All-Star events. A league source told IndyStar that George had dinner with owner Herb Simon. The source described the setting as a celebratory one. George, according to the source, told Simon he would like to go down as the greatest Pacer ever, but with one qualifier: The franchise has to be contending for a title. A person with knowledge of the meeting who spoke to USA TODAY’s Sam Amick on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said that has Bird facing a critical crossroads. Make a trade to add more talent to the roster to help George or trade the team’s superstar small forward as the first phase of a reluctant rebuild. Hours before the team practiced Wednesday, Bird and general manager Kevin Pritchard were trying to determine what they could receive from the Boston Celtics in exchange for George. ... George is not worried about a potential trade, a trade that would signify a monumental shift in the Pacers' philosophy. “No offense, but it’s you guys that make this situation, or try to make this thing, as big as possible,” George said to the group of reporters. “Every guy goes through it that’s going to be a free agent. Again, I’m committed here. Myself and the front office, we’ve had great talks. I’ve got a job to do and I’m trying to turn a season around, trying to get us playing better. That’s where my mind is. It’s easy to block out everything else. I can’t allow that to weigh on me. This is what’s important right now.” ... Toward the end of his news conference Wednesday, George was asked if he could see himself playing his entire career in Indiana. George paused before his answer. “I would love to,” he said. “I would love to.”

* * *

Report: Celtics likely to hold tight if they can't nab star -- All-Stars Paul George and Jimmy Butler remain at the top of the Boston Celtics' trade deadline-day wish list. As our David Aldridge reported last night, the Indiana Pacers' willingness to listen to offers for George may have ulterior motives and as for Butler, the Chicago Bulls seem at best wary of moving him for anyone. If Boston can't nab either player, they may opt for a small move and hold tight for the 2017 Draft, writes Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald.

With less than 24 hours until the NBA’s 3 p.m. trade deadline today, the Celtics were said to be still holding out hope that internal discussions within the Bulls and Pacers would lead to one or both making their best player available. But short of that, the view from around the league is that the Celts are becoming more and more enamored with the idea of keeping their main assets and using the first-round draft pick they have coming from Brooklyn in June via a swap of positions. (They also have the Nets’ 2018 first-rounder unencumbered.) Sources continued to say that, while there remains a chance things could change as the deadline draws nearer, Chicago and Indiana are more likely to retain Jimmy Butler and Paul George, respectively. ... But even here there is word that president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has been protective of a key asset. One agent with ties to a potential deal insists that even preliminary talk between the Bulls and Celtics recently went nowhere when the C’s did not want to include this summer’s Nets choice. There is no definitive word on whether they would be willing to include it for George, though that would certainly seem likely and even a requirement from Indiana’s standpoint. ... All of the league talk regarding the Celtics is that, barring a star being freed, Ainge will look for a tweak or nothing at all. And the consensus tended to agree with that strategy, keeping the larger picture in mind. Said one league general manager, “If you can’t move the needle past Cleveland, it doesn’t mean anything. And that’s not even getting to what’s out west.” The idea is the requirement for making a bigger trade is that it would have to at the very least give you a serious chance to get past the Cavaliers this season. But from the way Ainge seems to be dealing with the rest of the league, it’s perhaps even more important that he equip the Celtics for a lengthier stay among the contenders.

* * *

Anthony not fretting looming deadline -- Carmelo Anthony has veto power in any potential trade the New York Knicks may cook up for him. Some also believe he has a short list of teams that he'd possibly consider a trade to. As he awaits his fate for the rest of 2016-17, he's remaining remarkably cool and collected, writes Al Iannazzone of Newsday:

Anthony, who has a no-trade clause, said Knicks management hasn’t brought him anything to sign off on. He reiterated that he doesn’t expect to be anywhere else but with the Knicks when they face the Cavaliers Thursday night in Cleveland. “Yeah, as of now,” Anthony said after Wednesday’s practice. “I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t seen anything other than what’s on social media. But other than that, nobody has reached out to me, nobody has called me, nobody has called my team. That’s why I’m not too concerned about it.” ... Anthony said he will be glad when the deadline passes so he can stop answering questions about it, but he’s already in “a Melo state of mind.” “I’m relaxed,” he said. “At 3:01 hopefully I’ll be sleeping, taking a nap, getting ready for the game. But I’m relaxed. I’ve never allowed that talk to kind of interfere with what I have going on as far as playing basketball.” ... He hasn’t said he’s given the Knicks a list of teams for which he would waive the no-trade clause. Anthony gave a cryptic answer when asked if management has an understanding of what he would accept. “I think they know and understand how I feel and what I’m thinking, and I think I know what they’re thinking,” Anthony said. “I try to figure that out. But those guys understand and know how I’m feeling, what’s on my mind, and what I would like to see happen."

* * *

Wolves' Thibodeau plays down trade chatter -- The Minnesota Timberwolves were in trade talks lately, particularly with rumors of deals surrounding point guard Ricky Rubio. Coach Tom Thibodeau has a large say in whatever roster moves the team makes and told the local media Wednesday he's happy with the overall roster he has. Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune has more:

The team's prime candidate to be traded by then, point guard Ricky Rubio, declined interview requests after Wednesday's practice, choosing to wait until after practice on Thursday. Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau declined to address that he and his team have held negotiations to trade Rubio to New York in a deal for forthcoming free-agent Derrick Rose or points elsewhere, among other reported discussions that also include reserve forward Shabazz Muhammad. Muhammad did not rejoin the team Wednesday when it reconvened for practice because of what the team called a family matter. ... Asked if he thinks his team will make a trade by Thursday afternoon, Thibodeau said: "Not at this point. I'm not going to comment on any trade speculation or any of that stuff. … If there is something that makes sense that can make you better, then you take a look at it. If not, I'm happy with the team we have. I like the guys we have. I like the approach that we have." ... After Wednesday's practice, Thibodeau said he wants his players focused not on the trade deadline and the looming playoff spot but rather on Thursday's practice and then Friday's game against Dallas. "If we lock in each and every day to what's in front of us, put everything you have into that, all that stuff takes care of itself," Thibodeau said. "What you don't want is to get lost in looking at the wrong things." Before he declined interview requests Wednesday, Rubio tweeted on Tuesday night, "Never stress over what you can't control."

* * *

Other roster/trade-related news of note: