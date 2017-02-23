New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis spotted in walking boot after spraining right ankle

NBA.com staff reports

Feb 23, 2017 11:01 PM ET

0:17

Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis was spotted in a walking boot after spraining his right ankle during Thursday's 119-104 road loss to the Cavaliers. 

Porzingis totaled eight points and five rebounds in 15 minutes before limping to the locker room at halftime. 

The Knicks did not provide an immediate diagnosis. Porzingis told reporters after the game he will "probably" get further testing on his ankle on Friday. 

Porzingis, 21, entered Thursday's game averaging 18.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in his second NBA season. 

Roughly two hours after the game, Porzingis tweet the following image before quickly deleting it.  

