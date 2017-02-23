Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid issues playful challenge to former teammate Nerlens Noel

Circle the date for March 17.

That's when the Sixers host the Mavericks, setting up a matchup between former teammates Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel, who was traded to Dallas before Thursday's deadline.

Never one to pass up an opportunity for fun, Embiid wasted little time issuing a playful challenge.

Embiid is averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in his delayed rookie season, while the more defensive-oriented Noel is putting up 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds.