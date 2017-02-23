Bosh to appear on TNT's new series as studio analyst

TNT’s 'Players Only' franchise will include appearances by 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh as part of its studio coverage when the series debuts Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. Bosh, an 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion with the Miami Heat, will contribute to 'Players Only' during its five consecutive weeks of Monday night doubleheader action on TNT. Bosh will appear alongside Chris Webber, Isiah Thomas and Baron Davis to provide studio commentary for 'Players Only' from Turner Studios in Atlanta.

Segments from Area 21 with TNT analyst Kevin Garnett will also be incorporated into the 'Players Only' studio and game coverage throughout the evening, including content airing during commercial breaks following the first and third quarters of each game telecast.

The 'Players Only' series is centered on showcasing the game exclusively through the unique lens of the professional basketball player. Each night’s NBA coverage will incorporate a more conversational delivery and broader NBA player integrations into the telecasts to offer viewers an entertaining narrative and deeper insights in to the game – directly from the athlete’s perspective. All commentators appearing as part of 'Players Only' are current and/or former professional players.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris make appearances with our 'Players Only' studio team and we look forward to incorporating his fresh take and informed perspective into this new TNT series,” said Craig Barry, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports. “Chris is still deeply connected with today’s NBA players and his insights into the game will further enhance the experience for our viewers.”

Additional contributors to 'Players Only' include two game commentator teams – Brent Barry (primary host and play-by-play) with Derek Fisher and Grant Hill; and Greg Anthony (primary host and play-by-play) with Kevin McHale and Richard “Rip” Hamilton – along with reporters Lisa Leslie and Dennis Scott.

'Players Only'is the latest NBA content initiative to debut on TNT. Over the last year, the network also launched The Dunk King during the 2016 NBA Western Conference Finals; the “NBA on TNT Road Show” in Cleveland and New Orleans; and the aforementioned Area 21 with Garnett at the start of the season. TNT will also televise the first-ever NBA Awards Show on Monday, June 26.

TNT’s'Players Only' Game Schedule

Monday, Feb. 27

7 p.m. ET -- Milwaukee vs. Cleveland, Greg Anthony, Kevin McHale, Rip Hamilton, Dennis Scott

9:30 p.m. -- Indiana vs. Houston, Brent Barry, Grant Hill, Derek Fisher, Lisa Leslie

Monday, March 6

8 p.m. -- Indiana vs. Charlotte

10:30 p.m. -- Boston vs. LA Clippers

Monday, March 13

8 p.m. -- Atlanta vs. San Antonio

10:30 p.m. -- L.A. Lakers vs. Denver

Monday, March 20

8 p.m. -- Golden State vs. Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m. -- New York vs. LA Clippers

Monday, March 27

8 p.m. -- Cleveland vs. San Antonio

10:30 p.m. -- New Orleans vs. Utah

TNT’s NBA programming lineup includes 64 regular-season game telecasts, along with all of the premier events originating from NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans, and more NBA Playoff games than any other network. TNT will be the exclusive home of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals this year.