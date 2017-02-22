Trade Deadline buzz: Boston Celtics reportedly hunting top-tier player

There's a little more than a day to go until the NBA trade deadline is officially over. As teams close in on that 3 p.m. Thursday deadline, chatter and rumors will pick up more and more.

Who's garnering interest from whom? Which deals are waiting official approval from the league? Who's making a deal for the stretch run of 2017 ... or for their future?

We'll keep you informed all day long ...

* * *

Report: Celtics plan to go big (or not go at all) at deadline -- The Boston Celtics are in a position perhaps no other team in the NBA can match at the deadline. They are flush with young, trade-able players as well as veterans on salary cap-friendly deals and, oh yeah, have a potential future lottery pick to trade as well in the 2017 Draft. That means Boston could very much be a buyer at the deadline -- or it could just as easily sit pat, writes Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

The Celtics are perfectly capable of pulling off one or more trades that would make them a more interesting regular-season rival for Cleveland, and even give themselves a puncher’s chance in any postseason series. But those kind of moves would essentially be a fast-food fix and leave them undernourished for the long-term stay at the top that they seek. And president of basketball operations Danny Ainge seems profoundly unwilling to risk the latter for the former. Multiple league sources continue to tell the Herald that while the Celts are actively seeking a top-tier player by tomorrow’s trade deadline (Jimmy Butler, Paul George, etc.), they would be satisfied using the first-round picks from the Nets this year and next in a longer-term (but potentially more lasting) build. ... “I think a lot of teams have gone after Danny hoping to throw good veterans at him and hope that he’ll give up some of those big assets, but from everything I’ve seen and heard, he’s not doing that unless he gets a real star back,” one league exec said. “If Chicago or Indiana opens up for business, then I wouldn’t be surprised if Boston gets involved big. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if they sit tight or make a small move and wait for the draft if no one they really want is available.” The word yesterday is that the Bulls and Pacers are not going to part with Butler or George, respectively. That could change at some point before the deadline, and if so, the Celtics would jump into the bidding. But those possibilities have not been looking good of late. The same is the case with Detroit and center Andre Drummond. Most general managers believe the Pistons expressed a willingness to discuss him simply to gauge the marketplace. And his price tag would have been extremely high. ... So unless a trade this week makes sense for multiple seasons, or could set up another move that would, the Celtics seem fine with letting Thursday pass quietly, if necessary.

But while the Celtics may have eyes for Butler and George, Bulls and Pacers are reportedly refuting talk that those players are available in trades.

Via the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson on Butler:

But the Bulls are fully prepared to remain competitive in a fluid Eastern Conference with their best player staying put. The Bulls, a source said, won't even entertain a Celtics' offer that doesn't include their 2017 Nets' first-round pick, which could be the top overall selection in a strong draft. Given that the Bulls and Celtics exchanged various proposals centered around Butler last June that featured three to four assets as the price, it's logical to assume the Bulls would need at least two more assets on top of the Nets' first-round pick even to begin the internal debate process. Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart and Avery Bradley were players involved in last June's talks, the Tribune reported at the time, along with the No. 3 overall pick and possibly another first-round selection. Even if the Celtics pushed such chips to the center of the table before Thursday's deadline, it's unknown how the Bulls would react. The internal debate last June on whether to trade Butler was spirited, and Butler's game has risen to another level since.

And here's the Indianapolis Star's Nate Taylor on George: