Trade Deadline buzz: Boston Celtics reportedly hunting top-tier player

There's a little more than a day to go until the NBA trade deadline is officially over. As teams close in on that 3 p.m. Thursday deadline, chatter and rumors will pick up more and more.
Who's garnering interest from whom? Which deals are waiting official approval from the league? Who's making a deal for the stretch run of 2017 ... or for their future?
We'll keep you informed all day long ...
* * *
Report: Celtics plan to go big (or not go at all) at deadline -- The Boston Celtics are in a position perhaps no other team in the NBA can match at the deadline. They are flush with young, trade-able players as well as veterans on salary cap-friendly deals and, oh yeah, have a potential future lottery pick to trade as well in the 2017 Draft. That means Boston could very much be a buyer at the deadline -- or it could just as easily sit pat, writes Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:
The Celtics are perfectly capable of pulling off one or more trades that would make them a more interesting regular-season rival for Cleveland, and even give themselves a puncher’s chance in any postseason series.
But those kind of moves would essentially be a fast-food fix and leave them undernourished for the long-term stay at the top that they seek. And president of basketball operations Danny Ainge seems profoundly unwilling to risk the latter for the former.
Multiple league sources continue to tell the Herald that while the Celts are actively seeking a top-tier player by tomorrow’s trade deadline (Jimmy Butler, Paul George, etc.), they would be satisfied using the first-round picks from the Nets this year and next in a longer-term (but potentially more lasting) build.
...
“I think a lot of teams have gone after Danny hoping to throw good veterans at him and hope that he’ll give up some of those big assets, but from everything I’ve seen and heard, he’s not doing that unless he gets a real star back,” one league exec said. “If Chicago or Indiana opens up for business, then I wouldn’t be surprised if Boston gets involved big. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if they sit tight or make a small move and wait for the draft if no one they really want is available.”
The word yesterday is that the Bulls and Pacers are not going to part with Butler or George, respectively. That could change at some point before the deadline, and if so, the Celtics would jump into the bidding. But those possibilities have not been looking good of late.
The same is the case with Detroit and center Andre Drummond. Most general managers believe the Pistons expressed a willingness to discuss him simply to gauge the marketplace. And his price tag would have been extremely high.
...
So unless a trade this week makes sense for multiple seasons, or could set up another move that would, the Celtics seem fine with letting Thursday pass quietly, if necessary.
But while the Celtics may have eyes for Butler and George, Bulls and Pacers are reportedly refuting talk that those players are available in trades.
Via the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson on Butler:
But the Bulls are fully prepared to remain competitive in a fluid Eastern Conference with their best player staying put.
The Bulls, a source said, won't even entertain a Celtics' offer that doesn't include their 2017 Nets' first-round pick, which could be the top overall selection in a strong draft.
Given that the Bulls and Celtics exchanged various proposals centered around Butler last June that featured three to four assets as the price, it's logical to assume the Bulls would need at least two more assets on top of the Nets' first-round pick even to begin the internal debate process. Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart and Avery Bradley were players involved in last June's talks, the Tribune reported at the time, along with the No. 3 overall pick and possibly another first-round selection.
Even if the Celtics pushed such chips to the center of the table before Thursday's deadline, it's unknown how the Bulls would react. The internal debate last June on whether to trade Butler was spirited, and Butler's game has risen to another level since.
And here's the Indianapolis Star's Nate Taylor on George:
The Indiana Pacers are eager to make a move before Thursday's 3 p.m. trade deadline to improve the team's roster.
...
Don't expect a blockbuster. Multiple sources told IndyStar the Pacers would not consider any trade discussion that involved Paul George.
The Pacers also do not plan to move Jeff Teague, their starting point guard, or Myles Turner, their 20-year-old phenom center.
* * *
Rose not sweating trade rumors -- New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose was dealt suddenly last summer by the Chicago Bulls in a trade few saw coming. He's had a solid season in terms of pure stats (17.7 ppg, 4.5 apg) so far in New York, but trade talks involving him and the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up yesterday and don't seem to be dying down. Barbara Barker of Newsday reports on how Rose is trying to remain stoic in the face of trade talk:
Derrick Rose used the edge of his jersey to wipe the sweat from his forehead after practice Tuesday. He was equally as practical and matter of fact when it came to dealing with questions about reports that the Knicks are talking about trading him to the Timberwolves.
“I hadn’t heard anything about it until I came back here,” Rose said after his first practice since the All-Star break. “Like I said before, you never know what is going to happen. You’ve got to be a professional about it. Whatever it is, I’ll be prepared.”
...
Rose said he likes New York and is happy playing where he is.
“I love it here, but it’s not up to me. It’s up to the front office,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with the coaching staff. I don’t have a problem with my teammates. I love it here, like I said, but this is a business.”
* * *
Reports: Jazz interested in reunion with D-Will -- Point guard Deron Williams arguably had the best moments in his career as a member of the Utah Jazz from 2006-11. In that span, he made two of his three career All-Star Game appearances, played in 44 of his 72 career playoff games and was widely regarded as one of the league's top point guards. Williams now resides with the Dallas Mavericks and according to both ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon and Marc Stein as well as the The Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones, the Jazz may be interested in acquiring D-Will once again.
Here's what ESPN.com has to say about the trade chatter:
The Utah Jazz have expressed interest in reacquiring former All-Star guard Deron Williams via trade from the Dallas Mavericks, according to league sources.
No deal appeared imminent Tuesday night, sources told ESPN, but Utah has registered its interest in bringing Williams back to his original team, with Dallas open to making both Williams and center Andrew Bogut available to other teams in advance of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.
Williams can't be traded without his consent, thanks to his one-year, $9 million deal with the Mavericks after he played the previous season in Dallas. The 32-year-old would have to forfeit his free-agent Bird rights if he is dealt to another team.
...
Adding depth at point guard makes sense for Utah in part due to starter George Hill's injury issues. The Jazz are 23-9 when Hill plays and 12-13 when he sits.
And here's what The Salt Lake Tribune has to say about the talks, as well as whether or not the Jazz will look to trade Derrick Favors at all:
The Utah Jazz will be aggressive looking to add depth before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, The Tribune has been told, although one target has already gotten away — and an intriguing potential reunion could be a possibility.
The Jazz reached out to the Los Angeles Lakers with an interest in acquiring shooting guard Lou Williams, but the guard was traded on Tuesday afternoon to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick.
...
With one Williams off the market, Tuesday night's biggest development was the interest in another player with that last name — former Jazz star Deron Williams, now with the Dallas Mavericks.
...
He led the team to four playoff appearances overall and two postseason series wins in his time before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets for a package that included Derrick Favors — himself the subject of trade speculation this week.
But sources have told The Tribune that the Jazz are hesitant to trade Favors before Thursday's deadline unless they are overwhelmed by an offer. Sources have told The Tribune that the Phoenix Suns have inquired about Favors' availability.
* * *
Drummond brushes off trade talk -- Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond hasn't had the best follow-up season to his breakout campaign of 2015-16. With the Pistons are mired in the lower half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket in a season where they were expected to rise higher, Drummond's name began making the trade-rumor rounds in the past few days. Drummond, for his part, is ignoring the chatter as best he can, writes Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
“It’s just the way NBA is; it’s all a business. Everybody’s name gets thrown around when you’re a high-profile guy,” Drummond said Tuesday evening. “My name happened to be in there. I’m not mad or anything like that. I’m still here to play basketball and whatever happens, happens. I can’t control that.”
In recent weeks, Pistons president/coach Stan Van Gundy has said in theory that any player on the roster is available for the right trade package in return, and didn’t back down on acknowledging Drummond’s name has popped up in talks recently.
...
“There hasn’t been a serious discussion about Andre, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been discussions about Andre,” Van Gundy said. “The concern would be from Andre’s standpoint, if nobody had any interest in him, if I were him, I’d be concerned.”
...
“It won’t be the last (time),” Van Gundy said. “This is the NBA; this stuff happens and it happens all the time. It happens every year and then what usually happens is when your name is not out there — that’s when you get traded."
* * *
Other roster/trade-related news of note:
- Could Andrew Bogut end up in Boston?
- The Cavs will reportedly sign Derrick Williams to a second 10-day deal today and may have interest in adding Larry Sanders, too.
- The Hawks are reportedly 'very busy' as the trade deadline approaches.
- Conversely, the Heat are not expected to do much of anything at the deadline.
- Brooklyn may try to deal swingman Bojan Bogdanovic.
- Should the Trail Blazers consider shopping Damian Lillard?
- Players on the Kings are still coming to terms with the DeMarcus Cousins trade.
- The Magic may still be in the market to add a point guard/perimeter scorer in the next day.
- Assessing the trade market for the Suns' P.J. Tucker and Tyson Chandler.