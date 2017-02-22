Blogtable: Thoughts on Magic Johnson's new role with Lakers?

John Schuhmann: The timing is weird, because there's no decision-making team in place for the decisions that need to be made in the next two days. If you don't want Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak running the team anymore, you have to make the change whenever you come to that realization, but it would have been better to have done that earlier in the season. Obviously, time will tell whether or not this was a change for the better. From watching Johnson on TV and reading his opinions on twitter, I'm not too optimistic. And saying he doesn't need to learn is not a good sign either. No matter where we are in our lives and careers, we all need to keep learning every day, and hopefully Johnson eventually realizes that he needs to surround himself with people that will help him do that. Rob Pelinka (and the contact list that comes with him) should help, but additional talent evaluators and an analytics team need to follow. I want to see Johnson at the Sloan Conference next week.

Sekou Smith: Splashy, good and absolutely needed. The Lakers' brand has taken a beating recently and this was a much-needed face-lift and the change in direction I think we all knew was needed and inevitable. Magic has made his post-playing fortune by surrounding himself with the best of the best in business. There's no reason to believe he'll deviate from that successful formula in taking over the Lakers. He already has a coach in place and now must start crafting the right culture for the organization while also making shrewd personnel moves to put the Lakers back on solid ground.

Ian Thomsen:I can't help but think Mitch Kupchak will be missed. You can ask any rookie team president or GM and they will tell you it takes years to learn those jobs. Now was as good of a time as any for the Lakers to commit to Magic but -- for all of his experience and wisdom -- he will be successful only if he works extremely hard at this new career, which is unlike anything he has attempted before. If he is committed to surmounting the steep learning curve ahead of him, then he will be terrific.

Lang Whitaker: We like history around these parts, yes? Because I really like it when teams embrace their past, and the Los Angeles Lakers having Magic Johnson around is better than the Lakers not having him around. I don’t know how he’ll be as a GM, but we know from his business success that he has a stellar work ethic and has the ability to surround himself with the right people. And to me the hiring of Rob Pelinka is an interesting first step in that direction.