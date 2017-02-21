Report: Los Angeles Lakers trading Lou Williams to Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer, pick

NBA.com staff reports

Feb 21, 2017 7:51 PM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping busy.

Hours after announcing Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations, and reportedly hiring Rob Pelinka as general manager, the Lakers are acquiring Corey Brewer and a first-round pick in exchange for Lou Williams, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lou Williams said goodbye to the city of Los Angeles on Twitter.

Williams, in his 12th season, is averaging 18.6 points per game and leads the NBA in points off the bench (min. 25 games played).

Brewer is averaging a career-low 4.2 points per game in his 10th season in the league.

