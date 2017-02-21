What happens next for Los Angeles Lakers in wake of front-office changes?

NBA.com Staff

Feb 21, 2017 1:53 PM ET

Magic Johnson has been named President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers sit at 18-39, a game ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the worst record in the Western Conference and are on track for a fourth straight playoff-less season. That drought is the longest in franchise history -- be it in the Los Angeles days or the Minneapolis days -- and the Lakers took some drastic action today with some front-office moves.

The Lakers relieved Mitch Kupchak of his duties as GM and announced that Jim Buss will no longer hold his role as Lakers Executive Vice President. In addition, former Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson has been named President of Basketball Operations.

How will this move affect the Lakers going forward next season and also, how will it impact the team with the looming trade deadline a mere two days away? Reporters and analysts from across the NBA landscape provide some perspective below ...

 

