What happens next for Los Angeles Lakers in wake of front-office changes?

The Los Angeles Lakers sit at 18-39, a game ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the worst record in the Western Conference and are on track for a fourth straight playoff-less season. That drought is the longest in franchise history -- be it in the Los Angeles days or the Minneapolis days -- and the Lakers took some drastic action today with some front-office moves.

The Lakers relieved Mitch Kupchak of his duties as GM and announced that Jim Buss will no longer hold his role as Lakers Executive Vice President. In addition, former Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson has been named President of Basketball Operations.

How will this move affect the Lakers going forward next season and also, how will it impact the team with the looming trade deadline a mere two days away? Reporters and analysts from across the NBA landscape provide some perspective below ...

Jordan, Bird, Isiah all have had shots at running teams with varying success/failure rates. Magic never has, until now. It’s his show. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 21, 2017

Magic on @SpectrumSN: “I’m coming back to an organization that I love." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 21, 2017

Magic: "Jeanie has always dedicated her life to winning and making sure the Lakers fans are happy with the product that’s on the floor." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 21, 2017

Jeanie: “this was a very difficult decision. It probably was so hard for me to make that I probably waited too long." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 21, 2017

Magic has spoken to a number of NBA GM’s since the announcement, some wishing congrats, but: “It’s work … the trade deadline is Thursday." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 21, 2017

Magic on @SpectrumSN said he “loves” Luke Walton. Very excited that he’s the coach to develop the young talent Magic was attracted to. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 21, 2017

Magic: "We have really good, young talent. We have to develop that young talent. I”m looking forward to getting out on the court with them." — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 21, 2017

Magic said the Lakers are going to get “All of Earvin Johnson,” and that he “understands what this team needs.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 21, 2017

Tho one current GM they wouldn't have to give compensation for is Cleveland's David Griffin, who isn't under contract after this year. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 21, 2017

Lakers would need to wait and likely get permission and give compensation if they go with a current GM like Myers, Presti, Olshey — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 21, 2017

Jeanie Buss will speak for the first time on all this with Lakers official station. https://t.co/UlnMHNl2OK — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 21, 2017

Not clear if Lakers will have press conference for Magic/Jeanie. But they will have joint in-studio interview on @SpectrumSN at 12:30 pm PT — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 21, 2017

For the Lakers to hire Pelinka -- or any agent -- he'd have to divest from his representation business. That process can't happen overnight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 21, 2017

Magic in, Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak out. Quick story on Lakers’ dramatic front office overhaul: https://t.co/h7QNqXKHS3 — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 21, 2017

In the interim, Ryan West's power will and should grow. He's become one of the more respected assistant GMs in the league — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 21, 2017

Agent Rob Pelinka has emerged as a front-runner to become Lakers GM under Magic Johnson, sources tell @TheVertical. Reps Harden, Kobe. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 21, 2017

Jerry West will not be part of the Lakers' revamped management structure, according to league sources. — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) February 21, 2017

Per source Jerry West has not been approached by Lakers to be in any role. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 21, 2017

Reached Mitch Kupchak, who respectfully declined comment on no longer being Lakers' GM. He might address it once dust settles, but not now — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 21, 2017

Also, Magic wants Kobe Bryant to come back on board with some sort of player relations role. He recently intimated as much publicly. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 21, 2017

Nothing concrete, but I'm hearing strong indications Rob Pelinka, Kobe's longtime agent, will be the Lakers' next general manager. — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) February 21, 2017

Two more names to watch in Lakers situation, in addition to Rob Pelinka & Arn Tellem: Portland's Neil Olshey & former Cavs GM Chris Grant — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 21, 2017

If Magic moves quickly, that rules out people currently in GM jobs. Hence, candidates like Pelinka (Kobe's agent) — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 21, 2017

Jim and Mitch were attached to their young players but there is no player on the Lakers roster that is safe if there's a player Magic wants. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 21, 2017

Rob Pelinka, Kobe Bryant's agent, has emerged as a candidate to join the Lakers' front office, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/eH15wHGjOr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 21, 2017

Jeanie is done w/ Lakers' inability to get stars in Laker Land, & she had always seemed convinced Cousins could calm down in their setting. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 21, 2017

Arn Tellum is about knee deep in #Pistons move downtown. Would be shocking for him to leave midstream. https://t.co/GygrrHOeoU — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) February 21, 2017

Going after DeMarcus Cousins was Jim & Mitch's last-ditch attempt to save their jobs, I'm told. Jim really wanted him, Mitch handled talks — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 21, 2017

In addition to Rob Pelinka -- agent for James Harden and Kobe Bryant -- longtime agent Arn Tellem is also said to be on the Lakers' radar. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 21, 2017

The story from yesterday about Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak: https://t.co/cMGc7RCYDE — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) February 21, 2017

One intriguing name to watch with Lakers front office jobs now open is sports agent Rob Pelinka, per league sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 21, 2017

The Lakers decided to completely clean house with 24 games left in the season. What a mess. Team employees are shell-shocked. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 21, 2017

Suddenly, in last 36 hours, no one seems to care much anymore about Westbrook/Durant relationship. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 21, 2017

Lakers axing Jim Buss no shock; it’s why Jeanie brought Magic in. Kupchak mild surprise. Axing longtime PR head John Black a 2x4 to head. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 21, 2017

Magic Johnson is Lakers' new president of basketball operations; Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss fired https://t.co/DxeK43nrbu. John Black gone 2 — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 21, 2017

Be interesting to see who @MagicJohnson hires as @Lakers next GM. #NBA currently has only 2 African-American GMs in Steve Mills & Dell Demps — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 21, 2017

Teams who were after Lakers guard Lou Williams before the trade deadline back to square one on those talks. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 21, 2017

Jeanie Buss has fumed about the Lakers' performance the past few years, and their inability to get in the door with big time FAs. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 21, 2017

If Magic listens to Jerry, he'll hear a pitch of Warriors' Travis Schlenk and Larry Harris (former Bucks GM) https://t.co/SH6jj1r1yd — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 21, 2017

Last week I asked Mitch Kupchak about pressure, given talk about his future. "I’m not aware of really a lot of what you’re referring to." — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 21, 2017