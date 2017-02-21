Los Angeles Lakers fire GM Mitch Kupchak, name Magic Johnson president of basketball operations

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Magic Johnson is leading the Los Angeles Lakers again after a major shake-up of the struggling franchise's front office.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss fired general manager Mitch Kupchak on Tuesday and put Johnson in charge of basketball operations. Jeanie Buss also removed her brother, Jim, from his job as the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations.

Jim Buss retains his ownership stake in the team, but Jeanie Buss has final say under the structure set up by their late father, Jerry Buss. She used it to chart a new course for the Lakers, who are mired in the worst four-year stretch in the 16-time NBA champion franchise's glorious history.

Just 19 days after Johnson returned to the Lakers in an executive role, Jeanie Buss promoted the Hall of Fame point guard to have the final say on basketball decisions. Johnson is the Lakers' new president of basketball operations, reporting directly to Jeanie Buss, although the team also plans to hire a new general manager.

OFFICIAL: @MagicJohnson named President of Basketball Operations in front office restructuring. https://t.co/Zyz3HMbosr 1/2 pic.twitter.com/b8HezpW3Uc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 21, 2017

"I took these actions today to achieve one goal: Everyone associated with the Lakers will now be pulling in the same direction, the direction established by Earvin and myself," Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "We are determined to get back to competing to win NBA championships again."

Jeanie Buss made the extraordinary moves two days before the trade deadline. The Lakers have the NBA's third-worst record at 19-39 this season, plummeting out of contention after an encouraging 10-10 start under new coach Luke Walton, who got a strong vote of confidence.

Jeanie Buss said she "took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect. Our search for a new general manager to work with Earvin and coach Luke Walton is well underway, and we hope to announce a new general manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new general manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness."