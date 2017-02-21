DeMarcus Cousins thanks Sacramento, ready for 'special' times in NOLA

DeMarcus Cousins arrived in New Orleans on Tuesday after the Kings finalized a trade that sent the All-Star big man to the Pelicans.

Spending his first first seven seasons in Sacramento, Cousins acknowledged on Instagram how tough it will be to move on, expressing his heartfelt love for the city and fans.

While Cousins leaves behind memories, he’ll be establishing new ones with a good friend of his in New Orleans. Both Cousins and All-Star forward Anthony Davis attended the University of Kentucky and though the two did not cross paths in college, Cousins says they’ve “formed a bond” that he believes will translate onto the court.

“The good thing about [Davis and I is] outside of basketball, we have a great relationship,” Cousins said.

He added: “I think this is a special thing we’re forming right now. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

The jersey number Cousins will wear is #0.