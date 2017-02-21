DeMarcus Cousins thanks Sacramento, ready for 'special' times in NOLA

DeMarcus Cousins arrived in New Orleans on Tuesday after the Kings finalized a trade that sent the All-Star big man to the Pelicans.
Spending his first first seven seasons in Sacramento, Cousins acknowledged on Instagram how tough it will be to move on, expressing his heartfelt love for the city and fans.
Words can't even express how hard it is for me to have to leave the city of Sacramento and all of the amazing people that I have met while out here. I gave it my all for you and you gave it right back. The most amazing fans on the planet and I just want you to know that your support has meant everything to me. It's hard to believe that it was seven years ago that this young kid from Alabama showed up in Sacramento scared and not knowing a soul. As I look back upon my time here, I wouldn't trade it for anything. I have met so many amazing people, many of whom went out of their way to make me feel right at home from day one. Each and every one of you have played such an important part in my life and helping me become the person I am today. I don't just consider you all as fans, you all are my family...and a couple thousand miles aren't going to change a thing. Thank you Sacramento. #LoyaltyisLove
While Cousins leaves behind memories, he’ll be establishing new ones with a good friend of his in New Orleans. Both Cousins and All-Star forward Anthony Davis attended the University of Kentucky and though the two did not cross paths in college, Cousins says they’ve “formed a bond” that he believes will translate onto the court.
“The good thing about [Davis and I is] outside of basketball, we have a great relationship,” Cousins said.
He added: “I think this is a special thing we’re forming right now. I’m excited about the opportunity.”
The jersey number Cousins will wear is #0.