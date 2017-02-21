5 players on other teams' radar as 2017 trade deadline nears

But that Kings-Pelicans deal could be the start of something even more seismic. There could be other teams willing to navigate the deadline-day pressure to tweak, tinker or totally overhaul to their rosters to prepare for the future -- be it a playoff run or nose-dive to the lottery of what is projected to be one of the stronger Drafts in recent memory.

Either way, it would be wise to buckle up for what should be a crazy 48-plus hours of chatter, rumors and (perhaps) actual deals that help reset the NBA landscape for the stretch run of this season and beyond.

The hot list of guys who could be in play by Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET, deadline (starting with the All-Stars):

Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

Butler is no doubt the face of the franchise in Chicago, but for how much longer? It’s not secret the Bulls are contemplating a complete reboot of the franchise (the same reboot they eyed last summer before adding Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade). And Butler would fetch the biggest bounty on the trade market. The Boston Celtics are hunting another All-Star to pair with All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford. Butler, who plays at an elite level on both ends, would have no problem fitting in with the Celtics. Plus, Boston has all the resources to make a deal for Butler happen. If the Bulls’ front office is ready to start over (again), moving Butler now is the move.