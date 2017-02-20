Shootaround (Feb. 20) -- How might DeMarcus Cousins-Anthony Davis pairing work?

Twin towers revisited in New Orleans | Boogie or bust for the Pelicans | Hayward fending off free agency chatter | Cavaliers exploring the tiny possibility of adding Carmelo Anthony

No. 1: Twin towers revisited in New Orleans -- The idea of playing two dominant big men together is not exactly a new concept. In fact, it was all the rage at one time or another in previous generations. But doing it now, in the pace-and-space era, is something entirely different from the norm. And the New Orleans Pelicans will experiment with it now that they've reportedly paired up All-Star big men DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. Marc Stein of ESPN.com breaks down the details on Sunday's blockbuster trade and what it means for the Pelicans' long-term future:

League sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that the Pelicans, meanwhile, are confident they will convince Cousins to sign a contract extension to stay in New Orleans in the near future. Cousins would have been eligible to sign a five-year, $209 million extension with the Kings this summer had he stayed in Sacramento and has spoken openly for weeks about his desire to spend his entire career there, despite the club's decade-long playoff drought. "That's home," Cousins said of Sacramento in an interview with ESPN Radio earlier this week. "I'm loyal to the city, I'm loyal to the fans and I'm loyal to the organization. This is part of my legacy and I want to bring us back to the promised land." Earlier Sunday night, before both teams committed to the deal, Cousins' agent, Jarinn Akana, told ESPN that the 26-year-old would likely pass on an extension with any team that traded for him before Thursday's deadline. Cousins has one more season left on his current contract and can become a free agent in the summer of 2018; New Orleans would be able to offer him a five-year extension worth an estimated $179 million in July. "I have spoken many times recently with [Kings owner] Vivek [Ranadive] and [general manager] Vlade [Divac] about DeMarcus' future with the Kings," Akana told ESPN. "They have assured me, and DeMarcus, that the Kings won't trade him and are committed to signing DeMarcus long term. In fact, Vlade has gone on record saying exactly the same thing. If the Kings flip-flop on what they committed, that is on them. "Under the circumstances and given the Kings' commitments, I would find it highly unlikely that DeMarcus would re-sign with a team that trades for him at this point.‎" On Feb. 6, Divac told ESPN: "We're not trading DeMarcus ... we hope he's here for a long time." Divac's public statement, sources said, followed a face-to-face meeting days earlier in which he assured Cousins and his representatives that there would be no trade and that the sides were on track for the extension this summer. But the Pelicans -- knowing Cousins grew up some 90 minutes away from New Orleans in Mobile, Alabama -- aren't concerned about their ability to sell the former Kentucky star on a long-term future alongside another former Wildcats star in Anthony Davis. "I don't think they would have done the trade without a lot of confidence they could re-sign him," one source with knowledge of New Orleans' thinking told Shelburne. The Pelicans have been looking for an offensive-minded center to play alongside Davis dating to last season's trade deadline, when they flirted with dealing for Milwaukee's Greg Monroe. New Orleans has also pursued Philadelphia's Jahlil Okafor and Brooklyn's Brook Lopez in recent weeks before focusing its efforts this week on trying to pry Cousins away from the Kings.

* * *

No. 2: Boogie or bust for the Pelicans -- The Pelicans are clearly going all-in for that eight and final playoff spot in the Western Conference chase. They wouldn't have made the deal for Cousins if they weren't. So it's Boogie or bust in the Big Easy, according to Jeff Duncan of The Times Picayune: