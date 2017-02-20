Chattanooga Mocs center Justin Tuoyo takes pride in defense-first style

Chattanooga center Justin Tuoyo remembers the feeling he got the first time he blocked a shot.

Tuoyo was about six years old. His opponent was older brother Andre, who was considerably bigger and stronger and cut his sibling no slack in their driveway one-on-one matches. As Andre went up for a shot, young Justin reached up and slapped it away.

“It was probably more like a steal,” Tuoyo said, laughing at the recollection. “But it felt good. Growing up, my brother and I were always going at it. He would talk smack real bad. It was good to finally get one over on him.”

Tuoyo, who would eventually grow to 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds, had discovered his calling. But his long frame and 7-foot-1 wingspan weren’t his only assets. College coaches and NBA scouts say that timing can’t be coached and it’s a gift a player either has or doesn’t. Tuoyo has the gift.

“I’ve been around a lot of great shot blockers,” said Chattanooga coach Matt McCall, who was a Florida assistant to Billy Donovan when the Gators won consecutive NCAA championships in 2006-07. “The Al Horfords. The Joakim Noahs. I don’t know if I’ve been around anyone who has as good timing and can block shots like Justin Tuoyo can.”

One highly refined skill is enough for a college player to attract attention from NBA scouts and give him a chance to play at the next level. If Tuoyo, whose named has already turned up in some mock drafts, finds himself on an NBA roster one day, defense will be his calling card.

Tuoyo has no problem becoming a specialist. He’s prepared for that role most of his life.

“I played rec league ball when I was seven,” Tuoyo said. “But it was with an older group. I always blocked shots. Even when I was a little kid. That’s kind of been my role on any team I’ve been on.”

The first time VCU coach Will Wade saw Tuoyo play, the then-high school sophomore blocked eight shots in a game. That was more than enough to pique the interest of Wade, who at the time was a VCU assistant under Shaka Smart. “You knew that skill would translate to college,” Wade said. “So I definitely wanted to monitor his progress.”

VCU wasn’t alone in keeping tabs on Tuoyo, who was rated by some recruiting analysts as a Top 100 prospect. Power conference schools -- including Clemson, Alabama, Virginia and Virginia Tech -- all offered scholarships. VCU won out because Wade, who prides himself on relationship building, became friends with Tuoyo’s top adviser.

“Coach Wade came in and developed a relationship with my mom instantly,” Tuoyo said. “So I went on a visit to VCU and felt it was the right place.”

Tuoyo didn’t last long at VCU. Frustrated after not playing much as a freshman in 2012-13, he decided to transfer. Mercer, in Tuoyo’s home state of Georgia, was his intended destination. But then Wade, at just 30, was hired as coach at Chattanooga.

“I’d called coach Wade and told him I thought I was going to Mercer,” Tuoyo said. “But he said, hold on, that he thought he was going to get the Chattanooga job in a couple of days. He got the job on a Monday. On Tuesday, I told him I was coming to Chattanooga.”

Justin Tuoyo helped guide Chattanooga to the 2016 Southern Conference title.

The decision benefitted both men, and would eventually become a gift for McCall, too. Tuoyo redshirted in 2013-14 and worked on building up his body and developing his offensive game.

“He got better,” Wade said. “He got to work. He took things extremely seriously. He knew he had to get more skilled on the offensive end. He worked hard in the weight room. He had the natural shot-blocking and rebounding instincts, but he became even more proficient. The weight added confidence to him.”

As a rookie coach, Wade took a Chattanooga team that had lost 40 games combined in the previous two seasons to an 18-15 record. The next year, with Tuoyo in the lineup, the Mocs finished 22-10. He blocked 104 shots, a school single-season record and a total that was greater than 156 Division I teams. He finished fourth in the country with an average of 3.3 blocks a game and was chosen Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.