10 moments to remember from NBA All-Star 2017

This year’s Verizon Slam Dunk contest started with several memorable stunts: DeAndre Jordan leaping over DJ Khaled and his turntables, while Aaron Gordon eventually converting a dunk after the ball was dropped from high in the air via a drone.

But in the end, it came down to two explosive leapers: Indiana Pacers swingman Glen Robinson III and Phoenix Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr., both first time participants in the contest.

Both Robinson and Jones specialized in leaping over people, as Jones began by jumping over several of his Suns teammates, while Robinson, the son of the former NBA All-Star, jumped over people in several different dunks, including his All-Star teammate Paul George.

Ultimately, Robinson won his first Slam Dunk contest title. But with last year’s champ Zach LaVine out due to injury and Gordon getting knocked out so early, we can only wait for what might be an even more compelling contest in 2018.

7. A Legendary Brunch

While so many All-Star events take place at night, one annual meeting is the Legends Brunch on Sunday morning, where many former NBA greats gather to fellowship and recognize their great works.

Two recent NBA stars were highlighted this season by the National Basketball Retired Players Association, as David Robinson and Grant Hill were singled out for the work they’ve done in their respective communities.

“If you forget your history, you forget who you are,” Robinson said. “I hope the young guys who are playing today realize what they have been given and will take it upon themselves to give back in return.”

“As you honor me, I honor you,” Hill noted. “Follow your own blueprint and inspire others to follow theirs.”

8. A famous announcement