David Robinson, Grant Hill honored at NBA Legends Brunch

NEW ORLEANS -- Former All-Stars David Robinson and Grant Hill were recipients of the top two honors presented by the National Basketball Retired Players Association at the 18th annual NBA Legends Brunch on Sunday.

The 10-time All-Star Robinson was named Humanitarian of the Year by the NBRPA for his charitable work, which includes establishing Carver Academy in San Antonio, where he spent his entire NBA career and won two championships with the Spurs.

Hill, who played for four different teams in an 18-year career, was given the Community Assist award for the many programs he established in Detroit, Orlando and Phoenix.

“If you forget your history, you forget who you are,” Robinson said. “I hope the young guys who are playing today realize what they have been given and will take it upon themselves to give back in return.”

“As you honor me, I honor you,” Hill told the crowd that gathered at the annual brunch held in conjunction with All-Star Weekend. “Follow your own blueprint and inspire others to follow theirs.”

The NBRPA was celebrating the 25th anniversary of its birth in 1992 by honoring its five founding members -- Oscar Robertson, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and the late Dave DeBusschere, who was represented by his son Peter.

