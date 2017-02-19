Best viral moments from All-Star Sunday Night

All-Star 2017 festivities concluded Sunday in New Orleans, with another batch of fun moments within and beyond the showcase events.

The headline buildup, of course, was whether former teammates and current rivals Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook would interact at all and, if so, how. After causing a brief stir with a high five in the pregame layup line, the duo ignited humorous applause and a social media storm with a first quarter alley-oop.

Russ to KD to Russ, and it's just like old times in New Orleans #NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/O91icf0gUS — NBA.com (@NBAcom) February 20, 2017

Again, the reactions were much more impressive than the play itself.

If you're wondering what it sounded like on the Western Conference bench when KD and Russ reconnected... #NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/ueqcoH7XWR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 20, 2017

In contrast to the buzz around the play and the two individuals involved, Durant downplayed the "reunion" when asked about it by David Aldridge.

#KevinDurant sums up his lob to #RussellWestbrook as such: "He's a great player. He was open, so I threw him the lob." #NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/WlOTfXWNta — NBA.com (@NBAcom) February 20, 2017

The play was far from the only highlight of a game that featured 42 dunks in the first half alone. The constant aerial assaults made several All-Stars reluctant to challenge anything at the rim.

Golden State star and two-time MVP Steph Curry took poster avoidance to an extreme in the third quarter, when he actually laid down on the court and covered his head to ensure Giannis Antetokounmpo had a free path to the rim.

Unfortunately for Curry, Antetokounmpo caught him unawares just minutes later

#Giannis eventually put Steph on a poster 😳 pic.twitter.com/w7FDFzydrR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2017

LeBron James made sure to remind everyone that, just because he was the second-oldest All-Star in attendance (behind Carmelo Anthony), he is not ready to relinquish his own status as a must-watch talent.

Oh yeah, and there was some report about DeMarcus Cousins getting traded to...you guessed it, New Orleans!

Sacramento has agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

Cousins quite possibly found out he was being traded as he was being interviewed by the media immediately after Sunday night's game.