Finalists for 2017 Hall of Fame Class share dazzling careers -- but have no rings

A number of Hall of Famers sat on stage as the finalists’ names were read, including George Gervin, Dominique Wilkins, Willis Reed, Rick Barry and others. Only Reed and Barry among them earned championships.

“The last guy on a championship team,” Gervin said, “may not play 20 minutes the whole year. But he’ll get a ring, y’know? People have their own version of what they think make a person’s career.”

Said McGrady: “So it doesn’t define me as a player. Would it have completed my career to have won a championship? Absolutely. But I don’t think it defines me.

“I put it like this: Everybody can’t be a Hall of Famer. Anybody can win a championship, if you understand what I’m saying. Not having the luxury playing with a Shaquille O’Neal or a Chris Webber, at some point your individual place will be honored. Here I am being a nominee. Now I haven’t gotten out of the first round, but look where I am.”

Hardaway and Webber both were All-Stars five times. The former, a previous finalist, was not present Saturday but is hopeful of joining old teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond of Golden State’s “Run T.M.C.” era in the Hall (along with fellow Warriors Sarunas Marciulionis and coach Don Nelson).

The latter was the anchor of strong Sacramento Kings teams that butted heads with the Lakers and Spurs for a half dozen seasons in the early 2000s. Webber accepts that he’ll forever be on the unfortunate side of the ring/no ring gulch -- even his college career, as part of Michigan’s culture-altering “Fab Five,” never produced the hardware he sought.

“The great thing about sports is, no guarantees,” Webber said. “If I would have gone into this with a guaranteed championship, where I was knew it was coming at the end of the process… to me, there’s no sports without perseverance, without getting back up, without being unselfish.

“From calling the [notorious, non-existent Wolverines] timeout to [Lakers clutch forward Robert] Horry hitting the shot [that beat Sacramento in 2002], that’s part of sports. You can’t be around to embrace the best moments if you can’t embrace the worst moments.”

That said, Webber said he prefers a more generous gauge be used in weighing players’ respective merits. The one used by his peers, in fact.

“We as players, in our private moments when we hang out, we talk about who had game, not about who won championships,” Webber said. “We talk about who had game, the great moments, not who was fortunate enough to be drafted into the right situation to win a championship.

“Karl Malone, I grew up loving him. If he had won one with the Lakers [in 2004], would that have made it better for him? No. I respect him because he held Utah on his back and played against the Lakers [with] how many Hall of Famers on their teams and the great player of all-time in Kareem? So is he supposed to feel bad for not winning?”

The other finalists from the North American committee are: NBA referee Hugh Evans, former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes and NCAA coaches Rollie Massimino, Bo Ryan and Bill Self.

The women’s committee finalists are: Rebecca Lobo, coach Muffet McGraw, coach Kim Mulkey and, as a team entry, Wayland Baptist University.

“Direct-elect” inductees from the four categories with one round of voting -- Early African-American Pioneers, International, Contributor and Veterans -- will be revealed at the Final Four, along with those who make the cut from Saturday’s North American and women’s finalists.

For the record, each enshrinee to the Naismith Hall is presented with a commemorative ring. For the four NBA players involved, that could make up a bit for the ones they missed.

“I don’t want to think about it, but yes,” Webber said. “It would be my baby, it would be my wife. And I love my wife -- it would mean everything, she knows that. So I don’t want to imagine what that moment would feel like, because I’ve never had a moment like that in my life.”

