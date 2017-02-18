Report: Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic Discussing Reggie Jackson Trade

According to Marc Stein of ESPN.com, the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic have discussed executing a trade centered around Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson.

The deal, which would send Jackson away from the team that signed him to a five-year deal in 2015, would potentially net Detroit at least D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green in return.

In an ESPN.com article published earlier this week, Zach Lowe reported in detail that Jackson has been the subject of divided opinion among the Pistons, especially with head coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy. Detroit began the season 11-10 while Jackson sat out due to injury, but is just 16-20 since his return.

"Reggie came back and we've struggled ever since," Van Gundy told Lowe.

Jackson, whose numbers are down across the board compared to his career-year of 2015-16, could now be dealt to his coach's previous employer. Van Gundy coached the Magic for five seasons (2007-2012), which included a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals. Orlando now finds itself further invested in a youth movement after dealing veteran shot-blocker Serge Ibaka to Toronto on Feb. 14 in exchange for Terrence Ross and a first-round pick. Jackson, still just 26 years old, could serve as a young veteran option next to current Orlando point guard Elfrid Payton.