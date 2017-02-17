Shootaround (Feb. 17): Steve Kerr mum on how he'll play Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant

No. 1: Kerr won't say if Westbrook, Durant will play together -- The first half of the NBA season is officially in the books and the festivities at NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans are rolling now. That being said, the question on most folks' minds is whether or not Golden State's Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook -- former Thunder teammates until last summer -- will play at all on the court in Sunday's All-Star Game. Western Conference All-Star squad coach/Warriors coach Steve Kerr refuses to tip his hand about that, writes Marc Stein of ESPN.com:

"I've definitely considered it," Kerr told ESPN Radio on Thursday.

"The only thing that you have to do as a coach in the All-Star Game is to parcel out the minutes. That's it. You don't draw up any plays. At least I don't; I didn't two years ago.

"So we've got to figure out the minutes, and I have thought about it, and I'm not going to share it with you here today."

Kerr, Durant and Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry all sat down Thursday with ESPN Radio for interviews that will air Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Said Durant of the inevitable media focus looming in New Orleans as he and Westbrook become teammates again for a weekend: "Everybody loves drama, man. It feels like we're in a big soap opera. A reality TV show. So many people want to know about our relationship, or a phone call, instead of worrying about the game, which is the most important thing. And I'm sure both of us and the rest of the players feel the same way."

Kerr previously had said there would be a point in Sunday's game when all four Warriors All-Stars -- the others being Draymond Green and Klay Thompson -- would be on the court together.

Asked Thursday who he'd like to see Kerr choose from the West squad to team with the quartet, Durant said with a laugh: "Haven't thought about that one. I know that's the million-dollar question. Whoever he throws out there, man, I'm sure it'll be fun."

...

Curry said the player most likely to act as an icebreaker this weekend is Green, because "he's going to come in and just probably crack jokes and do something real loud and make it a locker room scene."

Green told ESPN on Thursday that he'd welcome that role.

"I definitely look forward to being an icebreaker in a situation like that," he said. "You know, we're All-Stars. Steve Kerr is coaching the All-Star Game, and everyone has earned the opportunity to be an All-Star. I don't think you take any tension, if you will, or anything from the regular season into an All-Star locker room. At the end of the day, you're 12 guys who have earned a right to be an All-Star in this league, which we all know it's not easy. There's a lot of great players in the league.

"I don't pay attention to all the hype -- Russell Westbrook is in with the Warriors. Yeah, he plays for OKC. We play for the Warriors. However, we all play for the West this weekend."