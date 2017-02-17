NBA All-Star 2017
Best of the best from NBA All-Star 2017 Media Day

NBA.com Staff

Feb 17, 2017 11:31 AM ET

Paul George and others are basking in the Media Day spotlight in New Orleans.

At long last, NBA All-Star 2017 is here and if it's anything like years past, fantastic moments aplenty begin -- even on Media Day.

It's hard to keep up with everything going on, but we're here to showcase the best on and off the court moments from all of today's events.

* * *

Who says no one says anything interesting at All-Star Media Day?

Jimmy Butler + Pierre the Pelican = awesome ...

For a player who is notoriously quiet, a lot of people want to hear what he has to say ... 

If you're not getting in on the fun, what are you doing? ...

Sharing a photo shoot? Nothing wrong with that, right? ...

Big surprise that everyone wants to chat up one of the heroes from the 2016 Finals ... 

The man of mystery in the Verizon Slam Dunk isn't holding back ...

Devin Booker submits an early audition tape for the 2018 Three-Point Contest ...

Kawhi being Kawhi ... 

 Jimmy Buckets has his own style for New Orleans ...

 Day in the life of a do-it-all superstar ...

 

Chatting with an NBA legend, no big deal there ... 

 

1:10

Coach Mike Brown gives the World Team a pep talk during Friday's practice.

Here's everything you might have missed from Thursday's arrivals, courtesy of our All-Star Scene cams ... 

2:10

Check out some of the best moments from Thursday's All-Star festivities in New Orleans!

ICYMI last night, several players arrived in New Orleans and took part in the traditional All-Star portraits. The exception to the rule was the Toronto Raptors' duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan -- although DeRozan didn't know his photo would feature an epic photo bomb.

