Best of the best from NBA All-Star 2017 Media Day

At long last, NBA All-Star 2017 is here and if it's anything like years past, fantastic moments aplenty begin -- even on Media Day.
It's hard to keep up with everything going on, but we're here to showcase the best on and off the court moments from all of today's events.
* * *
Who says no one says anything interesting at All-Star Media Day?
"John Stockton is the best point guard ever in my opinion..." #GordonHaywardpic.twitter.com/nmVAsnFt54— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 17, 2017
Jimmy Butler + Pierre the Pelican = awesome ...
My new friend @JimmyButler told me my hair looked better than @bennythebull's 😏 #NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/W1NcOKac70— Pierre The Pelican (@PierreTPelican) February 17, 2017
For a player who is notoriously quiet, a lot of people want to hear what he has to say ...
Popular guy. #NBAAllStar#AllStarSpurspic.twitter.com/UM0JxMBiwW— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 17, 2017
If you're not getting in on the fun, what are you doing? ...
#NBAGIFparty!— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2017
What are your favorite #NBAAllStar Weekend memories? pic.twitter.com/J5xz4Hg0rU
Sharing a photo shoot? Nothing wrong with that, right? ...
.@JimmyButler decided to drop by (and join) @Yg_Trece's #NBAAllStar photo shoot 😂📸 pic.twitter.com/7GbjSwJwAz— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2017
Big surprise that everyone wants to chat up one of the heroes from the 2016 Finals ...
#KyrieIrving is running through the #NBAAllStar media circuit today in New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/9wN9SNVCH8— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 17, 2017
The man of mystery in the Verizon Slam Dunk isn't holding back ...
"I've been waiting for this my whole life."@TheRea1DJones is ready to put on a show at #VerizonDunk! pic.twitter.com/IG54AqkFNT— NBA D-League (@nbadleague) February 17, 2017
Devin Booker submits an early audition tape for the 2018 Three-Point Contest ...
19 consecutive three pointers for @DevinBook 🔥🔥🔥#BBVARisingStars#NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/XJlC6CT9oM— NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 17, 2017
Kawhi being Kawhi ...
Kawhi Leonard looks excited for #NBAAllStar 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZY7vQ4Tl6B— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2017
Jimmy Buckets has his own style for New Orleans ...
#NBAAllStar 👌 pic.twitter.com/gIctI4Vb9T— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 17, 2017
Day in the life of a do-it-all superstar ...
A behind-the-scenes look of #GordonHayward during day 1 of #AllStarWeekend... ⭐️🎥😁🏀🎙⭐️ pic.twitter.com/baVftXCRFe— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 17, 2017
.@JimmyButler looks ready to get buckets #NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/6fQgjyrZrd— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2017
Chatting with an NBA legend, no big deal there ...
Is this his year to be #VerizonDUNK Champ 🏆? @Double0AG & @iamisiahthomas at media day 2 #NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/jxUpoQY0sS— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2017
Here's everything you might have missed from Thursday's arrivals, courtesy of our All-Star Scene cams ...
ICYMI last night, several players arrived in New Orleans and took part in the traditional All-Star portraits. The exception to the rule was the Toronto Raptors' duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan -- although DeRozan didn't know his photo would feature an epic photo bomb.