Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan soars behind his ground-bound game

Everything he learned on his own would be reinforced or corrected by the coaches to whom he listened intently.

"Every coach that I had -- whether it was elementary school, middle school, high school -- played a major part of me being where I am today," he said. "I was always thinking, if you had 'coach’ in front of your name, you knew everything about basketball. I had respect for it. It could have been a coach that had no knowledge -- but if they had coach in front of their name, I was thinking they know something. I took whatever they told me and ran with it. And then my high school coach really let me be myself, and he enhanced the type of player I wanted to be."

So many younger players don’t realize how lucky they have it -- growing up with high-definition YouTube highlights and AAU gear and coaches who could help if only the players would let them. "Especially now you see these kids, before they get in college, they’re getting recognized at a high level on social media and highlights," DeRozan said. "They have it all, so sometimes they may think they know it all. And they don’t want to listen to the coach. To me, that was always one of my greatest tools. Just listening, no matter if it was a young coach or an older coach and mentor. I listened and took heed of everything."

Growing up in Compton, he says, ingrained him with humility. "All I knew was everything being tough, and that you had to do something extra to get recognized," DeRozan said. "I grew up really fighting for everything."

A self-motivated superstar

After one season at Southern Cal, DeRozan was transported as far away from home as possible with the No. 9 pick of the 2009 Draft. He has never been heard to complain about living in the foreign cold of Toronto. Maybe it was because he had so much to learn.

When coach Dwane Casey was hired by the Raptors in 2011, he didn’t know where to begin with DeRozan. "He could not pass out of the double-team -- the ball would go up into the third row," Casey said. "So all that summer he worked on backing it out, kicking it out, just playing the pick-and-roll game."

Which is now a strength. Another summer, DeRozan was dispatched by Raptors president Masai Ujiri to refine his footwork in training sessions with Hakeem Olajuwon, to whom DeRozan paid attention as surely as if he was coaching CYO in seventh grade. "It was one of those things DeMar really needed," said Casey, "because that’s such a big part of his game. I think he watched so much of Kobe growing up and how Kobe used footwork. And now you see DeMar is one of the best post-up players in the league."

DeRozan found a peer in 2012 when the Raptors acquired Kyle Lowry, who established a winning stride in Toronto. He and DeRozan quickly realized they could both lean upon and challenge one another. Though both struggled individually throughout the playoffs last spring, they were able to push Toronto to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history before losing in six games to the eventual champion Cavaliers.