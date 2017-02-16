Shootaround (Feb. 16): Carmelo Anthony fairly certain he won't be getting dealt

Anthony nothing thinking he'll be dealt | Ginobili injures ankle vs. Magic | Do Rockets need another guard? | Bradley aiming to return next week | Okafor making best of 'weird situation'

No. 1: Anthony expects to be with Knicks after trade deadline -- New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was named as the replacement for Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference All-Stars roster last night. That means he's headed to New Orleans right now for NBA All-Star 2017. Where will he be when All-Star weekend ends? Before last night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony sounded confident he'd be staying put with the Knicks once trade deadline day ends next Wednesday. The New York Post's Marc Berman has more:

Carmelo Anthony said he doubts Wednesday’s game against the Thunder will be his last game as a Knick, but he wouldn’t guarantee it. Because he holds all the cards with a no-trade clause, he could have declared he’s not going anywhere.

However, the flip-flopping Anthony said he’s pretty certain he will be a Knick when they face the Cavaliers on Feb. 23 – hours after the trade deadline.

“I never thought I would be anywhere else,’’ Anthony said. “You was thinking that? You was writing about that?”

Told he had given himself an out, Anthony said, “I didn’t give any indication of that.”

Anthony repeatedly has said he would consider a move if Knicks management desperately wanted to rebuild.

Asked specifically if he has told the front office he won’t waive the no-trade clause, Anthony said: “No, like I told you all before, nothing came to me, nothing came to my table for me to look at. Until that time comes, then they don’t need for me to even talk about the trade clause.”

...

Anthony admitted he has talked to his family about the matter, but not extensively. The Knicks have held exploratory conversations with the Clippers, Cavaliers and Celtics. A source said the Knicks had just one conversation, from a while back, with the Cavaliers about Love.

Still, Anthony won’t declare he’s a Knick for life.

“You don’t know what can happen,’’ Anthony said. “I’ve seen a lot of things happen in this league over the year. I don’t know what’s going to happen or what can happen. Obviously we know what can happen over the next week. But I guess we’ll see when that time comes.”

...

Anthony was reminded that last February, he completely squashed any chances of him leaving town when a report surfaced about a three-team trade between Cleveland and Boston. Anthony said he did so because the report was erroneous.

“I squashed it because it was something me and my team hadn’t even heard about that,’’ Anthony said. “That’s why I was able to squash that.”

Anthony is no longer amused by the speculation. The Oklahoman ran a tongue-in-cheek column selling Anthony on OKC. (One positive would be GM Sam Presti doesn’t have a Twitter account.) The Thunder reportedly had some interest a few weeks ago.

“Every other day I’m on another team,’’ Anthony said. “I can’t squash all 29 of them. At this point, it’s just about letting it be and whatever happens is going to happen.

“We’re talking in circles now. I honestly think we’re talking in circles. Until something is imminent or something is worth looking at, there’s no need for me to talk about trade clause.”