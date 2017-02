Our NBA.com colleague John Schuhmann joins us for a special NBA All-Star edition of the Hang Time Podcast from New Orleans.

He tries his best to stump us with 10 trivia questions about this year's All-Stars. Find out if Lang Whitaker and I were able to pass his test.

Be sure to stay tuned all weekend for special NBA All-Star 2017 coverage from New Orleans. Subscribe on iTunes to make sure you don't miss any of the action.