Viewers' Guide: 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend

The best young players from the around the NBA face off in this year's BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, which for the third year in a row will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year players from around the world. Karl-Anthony Towns, last year's unanimous Kia Rookie of the Year, will lead the U.S. squad against Kristaps Porzingis and the World team. The game will be televised live by TNT and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime. Be sure to visit NBA.com and the NBA App after the game for exclusive coverage of the postgame news conferences.

Inside The NBA pres. by Kia -- 11 p.m. ET

Live from New Orleans on TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

Hall of Fame Announcement -- 11 a.m. ET

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tips off Saturday's festivities with a special announcement of the finalists to be considered for Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2017. Tracy McGrady, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber are expected to be in consideration for a finalist spot. You can watch the announcement exclusively on NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA TV's Facebook page.

NBA All-Star practice -- Noon ET

The stars hit the practice floor on NBA TV to prepare for Sunday night's showdown at the Superdome. LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the East All-Stars will be coached by Brad Stevens and the Celtics' staff. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry and the West All-Stars will be led by Steve Kerr and the Warriors' staff. Be sure to not miss this special, behind-the-scenes look at practice that always delivers insight, laughs and must-see moments.

Inside Stuff -- 2 p.m. ET

On NBA TV

NBA D-League All-Star Game pres. by Kumho Tire -- 2:30 p.m. ET

NBA stars aren't the only basketball players in New Orleans this weekend. The best of the best from the NBA Development League will also be on hand to show off their skills. Familiar faces like Pierre Jackson, Chris McCullough, Vander Blue and Quinn Cook will all lace them up for Saturday's game. NBA TV is the place to be if you want to see the next wave of NBA talent.

NBA Talent Challenge -- 5 - 6 p.m. ET

We all know NBA players are talented on the court. But which players have special skills off the floor, too? Find out during the NBA Talent Challenge on TNT, which will feature eight finalists showing off their skills. From singing to ping pong to rapping to playing the guitar, there's plenty of players with hidden talents in the league. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will judge the competition, with fans providing the final vote.

Dew NBA 3X All-Star Edition -- 6 - 6:30 p.m. ET