Viewers' Guide: 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend

Complete schedule of events
* * *
Thursday, Feb. 16
* * *
NBA TV Dunk-A-Thon -- 10 a.m. ET
Tip off NBA All-Star weekend with a look back at every NBA Dunk Contest from 1985 to 2016 on NBA TV. The Dunk Contest marathon begins at 10 a.m. ET with Zach LaVine’s back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016. Then the marathon journeys back to 1984 and continues all day in chronological order. If you want dunks, NBA TV is the place to be on Thursday.
Live From New Orleans -- Noon ET
Sekou Smith, Lang Whitaker and David Aldridge get the festivities in New Orleans started on Facebook Live with interviews of this year’s NBA All-Stars. Be sure to tune in all day to hear how the players are preparing for an eventful weekend in The Big Easy. Coverage begins at noon ET on NBA TV’s Facebook page.
NBA Tip-Off pres. by AutoTrader -- 7 p.m. ET
TNT will tip off its comprehensive coverage of NBA All-Star 2017 with an on-site NBA on TNT Road Show live from Champions Square in New Orleans at 7 p.m. ET. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will preview Thursday night’s NBA action and look ahead to all the festivities planned for All-Star weekend in New Orleans. Plus, recording artist Travis Scott will perform live during the show.
Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls -- 8 p.m. ET
An Eastern Conference battle concludes NBA regular season action before the All-Star break officially begins on Friday. With a win, Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics will enter the break on a five-game winning streak with a firm grasp on the No. 2 seed in the East. Chicago and Boston have split the season series so far with one win apiece. Legendary play-by-play announcer Marv Albert and Hall of Famer Kevin McHale will have the call on TNT and TNT Overtime.
Inside The NBA pres. by Kia -- 10:30 p.m. ET
- Live from New Orleans
* * *
Friday, Feb. 17
* * *
BBVA Compass Rising Stars Practice -- 10:30 a.m. ET
Watch NBA TV on Friday morning to get an inside look as the top first- and second-year NBA players prepare for the BBVA Rising Stars game later that night. Karl Anthony-Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Devin Booker, Myles Turner, Nikola Jokic and other young studs will take the floor to give you a behind-the-scenes look at an NBA practice.
NBA All-Star Media Day -- Noon - 5 p.m. ET
NBA TV, NBA.com and the NBA App have you covered all afternoon Friday with exclusive coverage of NBA All-Star Media Day from New Orleans. Hear from all the NBA All-Stars, coaches and personalities who descend on New Orleans for NBA All-Star weekend.
10 Before Tip -- 5 - 6 p.m. ET
- Live from New Orleans on NBA TV
The Starters -- 6 - 7 p.m. ET
- Live from New Orleans on NBA TV
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game -- 7 p.m. ET
The first game of NBA All-Star weekend features stars from film, television, music and sports. Reigning MVP Win Butler from the band Arcade Fire returns to attempt to defend his title. The two teams will be coached by ESPN personalities Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, with help from NBA All-Stars Draymond Green and Kyle Lowry. ESPN and WatchESPN will air the game live from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge -- 9 p.m. ET
The best young players from the around the NBA face off in this year's BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, which for the third year in a row will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year players from around the world. Karl-Anthony Towns, last year's unanimous Kia Rookie of the Year, will lead the U.S. squad against Kristaps Porzingis and the World team. The game will be televised live by TNT and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime. Be sure to visit NBA.com and the NBA App after the game for exclusive coverage of the postgame news conferences.
Inside The NBA pres. by Kia -- 11 p.m. ET
- Live from New Orleans on TNT
* * *
Saturday, Feb. 18
* * *
Hall of Fame Announcement -- 11 a.m. ET
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tips off Saturday's festivities with a special announcement of the finalists to be considered for Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2017. Tracy McGrady, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber are expected to be in consideration for a finalist spot. You can watch the announcement exclusively on NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA TV's Facebook page.
NBA All-Star practice -- Noon ET
The stars hit the practice floor on NBA TV to prepare for Sunday night's showdown at the Superdome. LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the East All-Stars will be coached by Brad Stevens and the Celtics' staff. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry and the West All-Stars will be led by Steve Kerr and the Warriors' staff. Be sure to not miss this special, behind-the-scenes look at practice that always delivers insight, laughs and must-see moments.
Inside Stuff -- 2 p.m. ET
- On NBA TV
NBA D-League All-Star Game pres. by Kumho Tire -- 2:30 p.m. ET
NBA stars aren't the only basketball players in New Orleans this weekend. The best of the best from the NBA Development League will also be on hand to show off their skills. Familiar faces like Pierre Jackson, Chris McCullough, Vander Blue and Quinn Cook will all lace them up for Saturday's game. NBA TV is the place to be if you want to see the next wave of NBA talent.
NBA Talent Challenge -- 5 - 6 p.m. ET
We all know NBA players are talented on the court. But which players have special skills off the floor, too? Find out during the NBA Talent Challenge on TNT, which will feature eight finalists showing off their skills. From singing to ping pong to rapping to playing the guitar, there's plenty of players with hidden talents in the league. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will judge the competition, with fans providing the final vote.
Dew NBA 3X All-Star Edition -- 6 - 6:30 p.m. ET
After competing for a spot in this 3-on-3 game, some of the best amateur players in the world will team up with former NBA stars Jason Williams and Baron Davis in New Orleans. NBA All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook are the GMs for the game with Turner Sports NBA analysts Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Scott serving as coaches. You won't want to miss this fast-paced, 3-on-3 showcase.
The Warmup -- 6 p.m. ET
- Live on Twitter
Area 21: NBA All-Star Edition -- 6:30 p.m. ET
Kevin Garnett will take Area 21 down to New Orleans for a special All-Star edition of the hit segment. Garnett, a 15-time NBA All-Star, will provide his customary unique insight and commentary on all the festivities in New Orleans. And don't be shocked if a few surprise guests stop by Area 21, too.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Media Availability -- 7 p.m. ET
- Live on NBA TV, NBA.com and the NBA App
TNT NBA Tip-Off pres. by AutoTrader -- 7 p.m. ET
The Inside the NBA crew will continue their live coverage from New Orleans with a special preview of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. This one-hour pregame show will feature interviews, analysis and more before the star-studded night at the Smoothie King Center.
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night -- 8 p.m. ET
The stars will shine bright on Saturday night in New Orleans as the best shooters, high-flyers, and multi-faceted skill players take center stage at the Smoothie King Center. The Taco Bell Skills Challenge tips off the action with four big men facing off against four guards for the second year in a row. Big man Karl-Anthony Towns took home the crown last season. Will another big man be able to make it two-in-a-row this year?
Then it's time to admire some of the best 3-point shooters in the world during the JBL Three-Point Contest. Reigning champion Klay Thompson returns with hopes to become the first repeat 3-point champ since Jason Kapono won in New Orleans in 2008. Thompson faces a tough challenge, though, against a stacked field of competitors.
Finally, it's on to the Verizon Slam Dunk where reigning runner-up Aaron Gordon will look to win the dunk crown for a first time. He will face stiff competition, though, including LA Clippers' big man DeAndre Jordan. Will this year's contest top the all-time classic duel between Gordon and Zach LaVine last season?
After all the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night festivities, be sure to check out NBA.com and the NBA App for exclusive post-event news conferences.
NBA GameTime -- 10:30 p.m. ET
- Live from New Orleans on NBA TV
* * *
Sunday, Feb. 19
* * *
NBA Legends Brunch -- 12:30 p.m. ET
The National Basketball Retired Players Association will hold the 18th Annual Legend Brunch live in New Orleans on NBA TV. This special reception brings together some of the greatest players in NBA history and recognizes them for their contributions to the game of basketball. You can watch the ceremony on NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA TV.
The Starters -- 4 - 5 p.m. ET
- Live from New Orleans on NBA TV
NBA GameTime: All-Star Sunday -- 5 - 7 p.m. ET
- Live from New Orleans on NBA TV
TNT NBA Tip-Off pres. by AutoTrader -- 7 - 8:20 p.m. ET
- Live from New Orleans on TNT
The Warmup -- 7:30 p.m. ET
- Live on Twitter
NBA All-Star Game pres. by Kia -- 8:20 p.m. ET
The main event of NBA All-Star weekend tips off at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday night. The best players in the NBA will square off for a high-scoring, high-flying affair that always delivers countless must-see moments. Will reigning All-Star MVP Russell Westbrook go for a second straight trophy? Or will hometown star Anthony Davis win it for New Orleans? These questions and many more will be answered exclusively on TNT, TBS and TNT Overtime. Postgame news conferences will be available on NBA.com and the NBA App.
Inside The NBA pres. by Kia -- 11 p.m. ET
- Live from New Orleans on NBA TV
* * *
Monday, Feb. 20
* * *
Kevin Garnett: All-Star Interview -- 9 - 10 p.m. ET
Just because the weekend is over doesn't mean the great content has to stop. Be sure to tune in to NBA TV on Monday to night for an exclusive interview between Kevin Garnett and his former coach, NBA Hall of Famer and NBA TV analyst Kevin McHale. During the wide-ranging interview, Garnett discusses his childhood, the pressures of maturing into a superstar and becoming an NBA champion.
Open Court: NBA Next Generation -- 10 - 11 p.m. ET
Following the interview special with Garnett, NBA TV will televise a special roundtable edition of Open Court with four of the NBA's brightest young stars -- Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and D'Angelo Russell. You won't want to miss this discussion hosted by NBA TV's Matt Winer.