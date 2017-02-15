Kia Rookie Ladder: Dragan Bender faces long to-do list in season No. 2

The official timetable from the Phoenix Suns is that Dragan Bender will miss four to six weeks after arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle last Wednesday to remove a bone spur. It’s a setback because any experience is valuable for a rookie and Bender had consistently been reaching the high-teens to low-20s in minutes before getting hurt. Maybe he plays again in the final weeks, maybe he doesn’t.

The big picture, though, is that the 2016-17 season has gone about as expected. Even out of the spotlight with a minor role for the fourth pick, even as the second-best rookie forward on his own team (behind No. 8 selection Marquese Chriss). And that’s mostly Chriss’ fault -- he has progressed faster than most front offices projected at Draft time.

Bender is averaging 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.7 minutes while shooting 37.1 percent as another layer in an underwhelming rookie class, especially among 2016 lottery choices. But there’s also the important perspective he wasn’t supposed to be ready. He remains a valuable piece of Phoenix’s future, possibly getting another shot in Summer League, depending on the recovery from the ankle surgery, and then a 2017-18 when a lot will be expected.

To this week's rankings:

(Note: There will be no Ladder next week during the All-Star break, when not enough games will have been played to warrant an update. That means the Rookie Ladder will officially return on March 1.)

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: No. 1

If Embiid does not play until after the All-Star break, the plan that seems increasingly likely, he will go nearly a full month without a game, from Jan. 27 against the Rockets to the Feb. 24 meeting with the Wizards. And the 28 minutes against Houston was after three consecutive misses, so the same return vs. Washington would also mean one Embiid appearance since Jan. 21.The new, post-break goal has suddenly become the same as the preseason goal: A healthy finish for Embiid is all it takes to make it a very good finish.

2. Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Last week: No. 2

Being efficient on offense – No. 6 in the class in shooting and No. 1 among non-centers and power forwards and No. 1 in assists– apparently isn’t enough, so Brogdon has decided to take the lead in steals as well. His 64 total steals are 19 more than the closest challenger while the average of 1.2 per game has also become a sizeable lead over the 1.0 of Troy Williams, who isn’t in the league anymore, and the 0.9 posted by both the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Kris Dunn and the Brooklyn Nets’ Caris LeVert. Brogdon has recorded multiple steals in four of the last seven outings.