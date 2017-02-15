NBA, New Orleans stand tall together as All-Star 2017 nears

NEW ORLEANS -- This is a story of disaster and relief, of unexpected benefits and serendipity come full-circle.

Though none of that mattered very much last summer to Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner. There was little time for him to dwell on the stubbornness of karma and paying it forward.

His problem had reached a stage of urgency. NBA All-Star 2017 was seven months away, and Silver didn’t know where it was going to be played.

There was more to his assignment than finding an open gym for a few hours on a Sunday night. Over the years, All-Star weekend has grown up to dwarf any traveling circus. "It’s an opportunity for people to participate in community service events,’’ says Silver, ticking off the ancillary functions that bring together the "family’’ of NBA employees, sponsors, media and fans. "We have our Technology Summit, which is a business gathering; we have a forum on Saturday morning where we’re often talking about critically important societal issues. The doctors are meeting, the trainers are meeting, the players are getting a chance to catch up with each other. The Players Association holds one of their most important meetings. It’s an opportunity for our team owners and executives to catch up with each other.’’

The requirements include an NBA-ready arena, 6,000 hotel rooms, a transportation fleet and open space in a convention center or other large meeting facilities.

The NBA’s premier event had been awarded originally to Charlotte in June 2015, providing the city with plenty of time to make arrangements. In March 2016, however, those plans were upset when the North Carolina legislature enacted a controversial "bathroom’’ law eliminating anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Silver -- in line with other sports and corporate leaders and civil rights activists -- had lobbied in vain for a change to the law.

By last July he had run out of time. Silver needed to find a new host for All-Star weekend.

New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu stepped up when Commissioner Adam Silver and Pelicans owner Tom Benson needed an assist.

"New Orleans and Las Vegas were the only two cities in the United States on short notice that could take an event as big as the All-Star Game,’’ says Silver. After discussions with New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu, Pelicans owner Tom Benson, team president Dennis Lauscha and other community leaders, Silver affirmed the choice he knew to be right all along: All-Star weekend would be returning to New Orleans for the third time since 2008, based on its myriad ties to the NBA.

But now, as Silver looks forward to the longest weekend of the NBA year, he can see that the willingness of New Orleans to stand-in at the last minute is itself inspiring and grand. Not quite a dozen years ago, New Orleans was drowning under the siege of Hurricane Katrina. The revival of this city is a story that Silver has come to appreciate very well.

'Can the city come back from this?'

The televised scenes grew progressively worse in the days after the levees gave way to the force and weight of Katrina. Eighty percent of New Orleans was flooded. At least 1,245 people would die. Property damage would exceed $100 billion.

"I remember sitting with David,’’ says Silver, who at the time of Katrina -- August 2005 -- was on the verge of being elevated to deputy commissioner by David Stern, the longtime commissioner of the NBA. "We were watching those same images that everyone not just in America but around the world was seeing of the devastation, the people who were stranded in New Orleans. There was even the sense then of, can this city come back from this? I think there were some people saying, could this be the end of New Orleans as we know it?’’

Ground zero to the most expensive natural disaster in American history turned out to be the Superdome, which served as a cruel sanctuary to an estimated 35,000 survivors of Katrina. For one tortuous week its inhabitants were entrapped with no electricity, no air conditioning, no flushing toilets. Doug Thornton, who manages the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and its neighboring Smoothie King Center -- the two main sites for this NBA All Star weekend -- had no premonition for what was to come.

"We were on the precipice, I tell you,’’ says Thornton, who worked with the National Guard to help keep the stadium operational. "When I left here on that Thursday afternoon helicopter, I looked over my left shoulder and saw water for miles and miles glistening, and the Superdome in complete squalor, I thought I’d never be back.

"One of the reasons we were able to overcome this is thanks to the help of so many people and organizations from around the country and the world. When you come close to losing it all, you appreciate it so much more.’’

The role played by pro sports in the comeback of New Orleans was largely symbolic. It was the opening of the Superdome in 1975 that had helped define the city as a tourism capital. "It put New Orleans on the sports destination map,’’ says Thornton. "It hosted Super Bowls, Ali-Spinks, Duran-Leonard, Final Fours. Then with Katrina, all of that was about to come to an abrupt end with the demise of the Superdome and the city’s infrastructure.’’

The NFL and Benson, who has owned the Saints since 1985, understood the stakes. Some $225 million was invested in refurbishing and renovating the stadium in time for the Saints to open the 2006 NFL season at home. "We realized that the Saints were more integral to the community than the then-Hornets were at the time,’’ says Silver.

Pelicans and Saints owner Tom Benson (pictured with Adam Silver and Gayle Benson) knew a lot was at stake after Katrina.

For its part, the NBA would donate more than $10 million to disaster relief in New Orleans. NBA stars would contribute by putting on a charity game in Houston, where thousands of New Orleanians had fled. While the Superdome had been devastated by a leaking roof, the NBA arena next door survived with less than $20 million in damage.

"The arena had three feet of water in some places,’’ says Thornton. "We had to cut out the sheet rock for three to four feet. The basketball court was ruined, as were a lot of the furniture and fixtures and equipment. One big thing was we didn’t have 30,000 people in there for a week. There were only a few medical special-needs people in the suites, and they were evacuated after two days.’’

While the Saints returned to the Superdome after one season away from New Orleans, the Hornets would be asked to spend an additional year at their temporary headquarters in Oklahoma City, in large part because the city wasn’t ready to support two sports franchises.

By the time the Hornets moved back to New Orleans, their young point guard, Chris Paul, was an established star who was leading them to 56 wins and a Game 7 at home against the Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals. But that wasn’t the most important NBA event of the 2007-08 season.

NBA values New Orleans' place in league

"The award of NBA All-Star 2008 is our vote of confidence in the progress that is being made in the reopening and rebuilding of New Orleans’ tourism infrastructure,’’ read a statement issued by Stern. "New Orleans will become the basketball capital of the world in February 2008, and demonstrate to a global audience that New Orleans is very much open for business.’’

When Stern made that announcement in May 2006, it was the first time that Silver could remember All-Star weekend being awarded without a formal bid from the hosting city.

"It was absolutely a show of faith by the NBA to help the city and the state,’’ says Thornton. "The NBA committed months before the home opener of the Saints, and there were a lot of questions about New Orleans. So it was a huge boost to the psyche of the community, and it was intended by the NBA to be a stimulus for the community.’’

"For the NBA to make the commitment to come to New Orleans really gave us a platform to say we are back,’’ says Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. "It gave us the opportunity to say we can do this, and to show we could to the rest of the world.’’