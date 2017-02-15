Knicks' Willy Hernangomez replaces Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay in BBVA Rising Stars Challenge

NEW YORK -- New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez will replace injured Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay on the World Team in the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Hernangomez, a 22-year-old from Spain, leads all rookies in field goal percentage (54.4) and ranks tied for second in rebounding (5.8 rpg) to go with 6.5 points in 15.3 minutes over 48 games. In his last seven games, he has averaged 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 24.9 minutes. The 35th pick of NBA Draft 2015 presented by State Farm, Hernangomez played professionally in Spain for four seasons before signing with the Knicks in July 2016.

Mudiay will not play due to a back injury. He is averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 44 games in his second NBA season.

A showcase for premier young talent, the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. The game, which is part of NBA All-Star 2017, will be televised live by TNT and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime. In addition, ESPN Radio will broadcast the game, with audio also available on the ESPN app.

