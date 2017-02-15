Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green ejected against Sacramento Kings

Warriors All-Star Draymond Green was ejected late in the first half of Wednesday's home game against the Kings after drawing a pair of technical fouls for arguing.

Green was called for a shooting foul on Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins with 35.7 seconds remaining in the half. He drew a technical for his immediate reaction, then a second and the ejection for continuing to complain. They were his ninth and 10th technical fouls of the season. Green is now six technicals away from the threshold for a mandatory one-game suspension.

Draymond Green was assessed 2 technical fouls & ejected after arguing a call in the 2nd quarter. https://t.co/5h0bcX3dpT — Audible Sports (@AudibleSports) February 16, 2017

Green finished the game with two points, three assists and two rebounds as the Kings led 50-47 at the break.

It was the latest Warriors incident against the Kings, with head coach Steve Kerr getting ejected and later fined in their overtime loss in Sacramento on Feb. 4.