New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony named to replace Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in All-Star Game

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2017 -- New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Eastern Conference All-Star reserve Kevin Love in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

This marks the 10th NBA All-Star selection for Anthony, who is averaging 23.2 points (tied for 16th in the NBA), 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 55 games this season. The 32-year-old is set to play in the All-Star Game for the eighth consecutive year. Anthony (23,775 career points) recently passed Charles Barkley for 25th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Love, who was named an All-Star for the fourth time, had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Feb. 14. The Cavaliers have estimated that he will return to play in approximately six weeks.

The 66th NBA All-Star Game will be televised by TNT and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime. In addition, the game will be broadcast on ESPN Radio, with audio also available on the ESPN app. The midseason classic will reach fans in 215 countries and territories in 49 languages.