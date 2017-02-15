Already mature as player, New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis still growing as leader

This become a teachable moment for Williams to broaden Davis’ point of view, to move him from self-pity to a greater understanding of leadership.

“I was walking off the floor and I didn’t want to shake anybody’s hand,” Davis said. “Because I was so upset with what just happened, and upset with myself because I felt like I didn’t do enough to help the team win.”

Then he heard the hard advice of his coach.

“So I went over there and shook Steph’s hand, shook the players’ hands -- Draymond (Green) and all of them -- and just told them good luck the rest of the way,” Davis said. “But that whole time I was in the locker room in this funk, because I felt like I failed my team and failed myself. And they were all trying to tell me, ‘It’s not on you, it’s on all of us. We are a team.’ I felt like it was on me, like I didn’t do enough.”

Weeks later, Davis was signing a five-year contract extension with the Pelicans worth $145 million.

ICYMI...Official, official! #6MoreYears with @antdavis_23 A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Jul 9, 2015 at 7:34am PDT

From the marketplace point of view, it was a questionable decision. He could have refused a new deal in order to become a free agent this summer and go anywhere he pleased. The franchise hadn’t won a single playoff series since leaving Charlotte in 2002, and the small market of New Orleans had been downsized further by Katrina. And yet he chose to stay because, in some way that exists beyond words, Davis sees the rebirth of the city as helping him to discover and fulfill his own potential.

“If it wasn’t for New Orleans, I probably wouldn’t be the person who I am today,” Davis said. “I have learned so much while I’ve been here. I’ve learned so much about myself. In high school and even in college, we never really got out into the community like this. So I’m not sure where this came from. But I love it.”

‘We are doing this all over’

“At the end of last year, I got hurt,” said Davis, who underwent left knee surgery last March. “I thought it was tough for me to go out and say something to people because I’m not actually playing. ‘AD isn’t playing, how is he going to tell us to do something? He don’t know how hard this is,’ or whatever.

“But then our GM (Dell Demps) came and told me, `This team is going to go as far as you can take them. You have to be the leader. You got to voice your opinion.’ Coach came to me as well and said, ‘I know you are not that vocal leader. But if you see something, you don’t like something, say it. If you want to call somebody out, I’m going to have your back 100 percent.’ ”

It is important that he tells this story in his own way.

“That whole summer when I was rehabbing,” Davis goes on, “I was rehabbing my mind as well. That you have to be this vocal leader. And my first time actually trying to do it was in L.A. We had a little mini-camp out there.

“We were there, we was messing around in drills. I told the defensive coach, I said, ‘We are doing this all over.’ I said, ‘Start it all over.’ I said: ‘We’ve got to stop messing around. We need to pick it up. This is where championships are won, in the summertime.’ That’s when everybody was like, all right, and we started picking it up. And how I knew I got better was I got text messages from our GM, our coach and some other players that were like, ‘I like the way you’re taking on this team as a leader. Keep leading this team. Keep doing what you’re doing.’ ”

He recognized the same feeling of strength that he experienced from his work in the community. He didn’t feel comfortable inserting himself into the lives of others, whether he was helping strangers or teammates. But he did it anyway, because he cared; and it was because he cared that he felt pride afterward.

“I was like, man, I felt good about myself,” Davis said. “And when I voiced my opinion that day, it was like I got a little happy. Because it felt good.”

Leading well – even in frustrating season

This ensuing season has not provided him with positive feedback. The Pelicans were doomed to an 0-8 start by injuries, and they’ve continued to lose more often than they’ve won. Their best small lineup has shifted Davis from power forward to center, which has coincided with a number of minor injuries that have forced him to the locker room during games.

The only silver lining to all of this frustration, as Gentry sees it, is that the losing is hastening Davis’ growth as a leader. The losses are so painful that he cannot keep his opinions to himself any longer.

“I was a role player,” Davis said, “and I can relate to a lot of the players in the league. So when I talk to them I don’t really get on them, like: ‘Your job is to just stay in the corner, that’s it.’ Because I was that guy. So I know how that feels. I know how that feels when you work on a lot of that stuff in the summer -- ballhandling, one dribble pull-ups, crossovers and everything -- and then you can’t showcase them in the game because that’s not your role. I know how that felt.

“I never tell a guy, ‘You can’t do that.’ I just tell him, ‘Hey, let’s slow it down, get the ball moving, and now you catch it in rhythm -- and if it’s when you’ve got it going, then you can go ahead because you’ve got an advantage.’ But I never try to take it away from them. I’m just trying to make sure they know when is the right time to use it.