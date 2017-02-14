Struggling Toronto Raptors hope Serge Ibaka can boost, not fix, a turnaround

CHICAGO – Judging by their performance against the Bulls at United Center Tuesday night, the Toronto Raptors need more than Serge Ibaka to be taken seriously as Eastern Conference contenders.

A healthy Chris Bosh, a 24-year-old Vince Carter and prime Hakeem Olajuwon come to mind.

Admittedly, Toronto looking horrible against the Bulls is one of the league’s prevailing matchup quirks – Chicago has won 11 in a row in the series dating back to 2013. It’s possible, too, that the Raptors exhaled too fully earlier in the day upon learning that GM Masai Ujiri had dialed up 9-1-1 on their behalf. Ibaka’s response time in reporting from Orlando after being swapped for Toronto’s Terrence Ross and the lesser of two 2017 first-round draft picks left them exposed to their 11th loss in the past 15 games.

At 32-24, they’re now in fifth place in the conference, harsh reality for the presumptive “second-best team in the East” for so much of the season’s first half.

Toronto has 26 games left – home against Charlotte Wednesday in which Ibaka might play, the rest after the All-Star break – to crawl over at least two rivals in the standings to forestall as long as possible a best-of-seven showdown with the defending champs from Cleveland.

“I don’t know how many months that is or days that is, but [26 games] that’s not a lot of games,” point guard Kyle Lowry said. “That can go bad in a heartbeat.

“We’re playing really bad basketball. It’s crazy right now.”

Adding Ibaka should have given the Raptors a bounce, even before he actually joined them. The sense in the hours after the trade was that much of what has ailed Toronto in this four-week skid would be cleaned up by acquiring the tough, defensive-minded power forward with enough demonstrated shooting ability to stretch the floor.

There were supposed to be psychic benefits as well, a sense that management had heard Lowry’s and DeMar DeRozan’s plaintive words in the past week and had stepped in to stop the bleeding. After blowing a game late against Detroit Sunday, Lowry told reporters he was “worried” and added: “Something’s got to give, something’s got to change.”

The Raptors had their eye on Ibaka after last season but Oklahoma City’s asking price was higher then. He wound up going to the Magic for Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova and Domantas Sabonis. Ujiri resolved to take another run at him this summer in free agency, but the rent to get Ibaka now – adding his ferocity and his experience (Finals in 2012) – was affordable, given what Toronto has at stake here and now.