JBL Three-Point Contest preview with Nick Young

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Feb 15, 2017 9:08 AM ET

Los Angeles Lakers' sharpshooter Nick Young stops by to talk about his preparations for this Saturday's JBL Three-Point Contest in New Orleans.

Plus, we make our predictions for the shootout and look back at last year's showdown between Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Be sure to stay tuned all week for special NBA All-Star 2017 coverage from New Orleans. Subscribe on iTunes to make sure you don't miss any of the action.

