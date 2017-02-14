Cavs' Kevin Love out 6 weeks after having left knee surgery

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without at least one Love this year on Valentine’s Day.

Cleveland’s All-Star forward Kevin Love will be out at least six weeks following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The news was first broken by ESPN.com’s Dave McMenamin and later confirmed by the team

Source tells ESPN that Kevin Love will undergo a scope on his L knee and miss six weeks. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 14, 2017

In his ninth NBA season, Love has averaged 20.0 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game thus far this season. Love experienced some swelling in his left knee following Cleveland’s game against Denver this weekend, and underwent an MRI before seeing another doctor.

While LeBron James has made clear that the Cavaliers were in need of another playmaker, the loss of Love will test Cleveland’s frontcourt depth. At 37-16, the Cavaliers are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference, although the Boston Celtics are just 2 games behind. If Love were to miss six weeks, he would return about two weeks before the playoffs begin.

Love’s absence will also presumably open up a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Some other worthy frontcourt candidates include New York’s Carmelo Anthony, Washington’s Otto Porter, Boston’s Al Horford and Atlanta’s Dwight Howard.