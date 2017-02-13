Kyle Korver learning to play wait-and-succeed kind of game

The Cavs are almost certain to add a veteran ballhandler -- playmaker, sorry -- before too long, probably after the trade deadline, when veteran players often are bought out. Shumpert has a sprained ankle now but likely will keep starting until Smith is back in a month or so. Frye and Jefferson and Williams will split the frontcourt minutes and matchups. And Korver will spot up.

In basketball, there’s all kinds of ways to create movement when you don’t have the ball. Just setting a back pick starts the defense scrambling. But pindowns and single doubles aren’t the typical way the Cavs create open shots.

“No,” Frye chimes in, two seats away. “Stand there. Stand there. And just get ready.”

… AND NOBODY ASKED YOU, EITHER

Do you. From Johnny Lugo:

I'm a big Spurs fan from the Northeast. Kind of strange, I know, but I was a huge David Robinson fan and it's been all Spurs since. My question is: do you think they have enough offensive weapons to compete with GSW? Pop & Co. don't do many (if any) major midseason trades so no Melo on the horizon. Thoughts?

No one can outscore the Dubs, Johnny. Doesn’t mean they can’t be beaten, but if you try to get into an arms race with Golden State you’re gonna lose. I saw San Antonio smash the Warriors on opening night by playing to its own strengths -- hammering the Warriors inside with LaMarcus Aldridge’s midrange game, and Dewayne Dedmon’s and Jonathan Simmons’ hops off the bench. That’s the vulnerability in Golden State’s Death Star, like the Thermal Exhaust Port in the original Death Star constructed by the Galactic Empire. And that’s the one chance San Antonio has to beat the Warriors.

Somebody’s Got to Back up Harry Potter. From Haaris Ahmad:

Saw you at the game last night, and I wanted to ask you about the future of the Wall/Beal/Otto core. The Wizards gave everything they had but Cleveland always had another weapon. Is there enough talent on the roster to beat the Cavs?

The starters plus Oubre played as intense as I've ever seen them compete. I know Brooks has a rotation, but I'm not sure if the answers are Jason Smith or Trey/Sato.

Cleveland just has too much all over the floor, I'm not sure how the Wiz can package a deal to get another wing/stretch 4 to go at LeBron. We are a Wilson Chandler-type and a Jordan Clarkson away from getting to the next level, in my opinion.

Washington’s a step ahead of you, Haaris. The Wiz covet Chandler and/or Will Barton from Denver to bolster their bench, but the conversations have, for now, stopped because the Nuggets are holding firm to wanting Porter in return, and that’s a non-starter. No chance the Lakers make Clarkson available. If the Wiz can’t pry Chandler loose for non-Otto assets, I see them going the add a bought-out vet route after the deadline.

I thought all Canadians were polite. What’s that aboot? From Ammar Naseer:

When will Masai Ujiri finish his perpetual evaluation, and why is he waiting until the 2020 elections to make a trade for the sliding Raptors?

No question, Ammar: Toronto needs to do something. Their backcourt is elite; little else on the team is, and the Raps’ defense slide (18th in defensive rating) is alarming. You still hear the Raptors have major interest in the Orlando Magic’s Serge Ibaka, which would make sense -- they haven’t been able to replace the shot blocking of the departed Bismack Biyombo (who, ironically, also is in Orlando), and Ibaka is shooting a career-best 39 percent on 3-pointers this season. There are a lot of ways to make a deal work -- and based on the Magic’s performance of late, hoo, boy, does Orlando need to make a deal.

MVP WATCH

(Last week’s averages in parenthesis)

1) Russell Westbrook (34.3 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 9.3 apg, .438 FG, .889 FT):Well played.

2) James Harden (31.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, .9.7 apg, .390 FG, .810 FT):Fascinating read on why Harden is nearly unstoppable on a basketball court -- because he can stop faster than just about anyone in the league.

3) LeBron James (25.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 8.8 apg, .580 FG, .650 FT): He says he’s fine, but it’s hard not to see the Cavs cut back on his minutes in March. It doesn’t matter at all to Cleveland if it finishes first or second in the East as the Cavs can win everywhere. So losing a game or two down the stretch of the regular season to give James a night off seems a more than equitable tradeoff.

4) Kawhi Leonard (33.3 ppg, 7 rpg, 4.7 apg, .493 FG, .871 FT): Thirty points or more in 10 of his last 14 games, including 36 Sunday against the Knicks.

5) Kevin Durant (26.7 ppg, 8 rpg, 4.7 apg, .510 FG, .875): Only one man could understand what KD was feeling as he walked back into Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 -- NBA teams that will have a direct NBA D-League affiliate next season, after the Bucks announced last week that they’ll be starting a D-League franchise in Oshkosh, Wisc., starting with the 2017-18 season. The D-League will have a total of 25 teams next season, the most in league history. The Oshkosh team will play in a new 3,500-seat arena.

18 -- Three-pointers by the Kings in their amazing comeback win Friday against the Hawks, a franchise single-game record. Sacramento trailed Atlanta 71-49 in the third quarter before exploding for 59 points in the last 19 minutes of play in the 108-107 win.

23,775 -- Career points for Carmelo Anthony, who passed Charles Barkley Sunday for 25th place on the NBA’s all-tie scoring list in the Knicks’ upset win over the Spurs.