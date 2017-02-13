Shootaround (Feb. 13) -- Jahlil Okafor still in thick of trade rumors

Okafor not on team flight to Charlotte | Brooks tunes out OKC critics | Why was Sprewell back in Knicks' good graces? | Assessing Plumlee trade to Nuggets | Thibodeau stays perfect vs. Bulls

No. 1: Okafor still caught up in trade crosshairs -- Jahlil Okafor was not on the team plane to Charlotte for tonight's game against the Hornets (7 ET, NBA LEAGUE PASS), fueling the speculation that Philadelphia's young big man will be moved before next week's trade deadline. Keith Pompey of Philly.com explains where the Sixers are right now in their quest to get something done:

If there is an imminent trade involving the Sixers and Jahlil Okafor, there was another possible indicator on Sunday afternoon.

Okafor was not on the team’s flight to Charlotte, N.C., for Monday’s game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Teams usually don’t play trade targets when a deal is about to happen because of the possibility that the player might get injured. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23.

Okafor, 21, also did not play Saturday night when the Sixers beat the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center. The second-year center has been the subject of trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, and reportedly the Portland Trail Blazers, among others.

However, a league source said Sunday morning that the Nuggets and Sixers were no longer having discussions about Okafor.

...

Okafor posted on Twitter from Chicago on Sunday, fueling speculation that the Bulls are the front-runner to make a deal.

An imminent trade for Okafor is far from surprising. He had been the subject of trade talks shortly after the Sixers selected him third overall in the 2015 draft. The team reportedly came close to a deal to trade him to the Boston Celtics at last season’s trade deadline.

...

The Sixers also had opportunities to move Okafor before the 2016 NBA draft. However, they balked after they failed to receive what they perceived to be equal value in offers for Okafor.

Because of his sore right knee and his defensive struggles, it’s unlikely that the Sixers are still going to get something of equal value.

Their best bet might be making a deal with the Bulls, who were eager to bring Okafor back to his hometown.

The Bulls want Okafor to provide a scoring threat from the center position. Chicago is looking for him to be a starter and/or have a vital role with the team. The Bulls are even interested in getting a third team involved to make the deal.

The Sixers could try to acquire some of Chicago’s young talent in Nikola Mirotic, Doug McDermott, or Denzel Valentine in addition to a draft pick.

Mirotic was held out of Sunday’s game at Minnesota because of what the team called back spasms.

On Feb. 6, the Sixers were in the middle of trade discussions with the Pelicans centered on Okafor.

The Sixers reportedly were offered center Alexis Ajinca and a first-round pick in exchange for Okafor. The first-rounder was thought to be for 2018.