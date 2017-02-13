LeBron James, Blake Griffin named Players of the Week

NEW YORK -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James and the LA Clippers’ Blake Griffin today were named NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games played Monday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 12.

James averaged 25.5 points, 11.3 assists (second in the East and the NBA) and 5.8 rebounds for the week as the Cavaliers went 3-1. In a 140-135 overtime victory against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 6, James set a career high with 17 assists, scored 32 points and made a turnaround, fadeaway three-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to force overtime. James, who scored at least 25 points in three of four games and posted two double-doubles, shot 58.0 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from three-point range.

Griffin led the Clippers to a 2-1 week behind averages of 26.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists (tied for fourth in the West). In just his sixth game since returning from knee surgery, Griffin posted a triple-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high-tying 11 assists in a 118-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 6. He shot 49.2 percent from the field for the week, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, and totaled 24 assists and only three turnovers.

