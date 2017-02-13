Nuggets trade Jusef Nurkic to Blazers for Mason Plumlee

Feb 13, 2017 12:54 PM ET

DENVER (AP) -- The Denver Nuggets officially announced Monday that they have traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for center Mason Plumlee.

Denver also receives a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Nurkic is averaging eight points this season. The 7-footer known as the "Bosnian Beast" became somewhat expendable with the emergence of Nikola Jokic.

Plumlee was a first-round pick by Brooklyn in 2013, before being dealt to Portland two years later. The former Duke standout averaged 11.1 points this season for Portland, which sits a game behind Denver for the eighth playoff spot in the West.

