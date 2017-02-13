Jazz, Qualtrics partner on jersey sponsorship for charity

Feb 13, 2017 7:52 PM ET

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- The Utah Jazz will add a corporate sponsorship patch to their jerseys next season and use it to raise money for cancer research.

The team has partnered with Qualtrics to put a patch on the upper left-hand corner of the uniform that reads "5 FOR THE FIGHT ." The 5 For The Fight charity encourages people to donate $5 to cancer research through its website 5ForTheFight.org with the goal of raising $50 million.

The NBA is allowing teams to begin wearing corporate logos on jerseys beginning with the 2017-18 season.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.