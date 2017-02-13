Taco Bell Skills Challenge preview with Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker stops by to help us get ready for NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

He talks about how he's preparing for the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, who he's eager to play with in the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge, and his favorite moment from All-Star weekend last year.

Be sure to stay tuned all week for special NBA All-Star 2017 coverage from New Orleans. Subscribe on iTunes to make sure you don't miss any of the action.