Minnesota Timberwolves announce Zach LaVine surgery set for Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that guard Zach LaVine will undergo surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his left knee on Tuesday, February 14. The surgery will be performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in collaboration with Timberwolves Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm of Mayo Clinic. Timberwolves Director of Athletic Therapy Matt Duhamel will accompany LaVine to Los Angeles.

The injury occurred during the Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons game on Friday, February 3.

In 47 games this season, LaVine averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37.2 minutes per game. In his third NBA season, LaVine holds career averages of 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 206 games.