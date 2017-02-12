Hang Time
Verizon Slam Dunk preview with Glenn Robinson III and Derek Jones Jr.

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Feb 13, 2017 7:19 AM ET

Two of the four competitors in this year's Verizon Slam Dunk contest join Lang Whitaker and I to talk about their preparations for All-Star Saturday Night, the advice they've received from former champs and more. Then we analyze the four-player field, make our predictions and relive last year's classic battle between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon

