Verizon Slam Dunk preview with Glenn Robinson III and Derek Jones Jr.

Two of the four competitors in this year's Verizon Slam Dunk contest join Lang Whitaker and I to talk about their preparations for All-Star Saturday Night, the advice they've received from former champs and more. Then we analyze the four-player field, make our predictions and relive last year's classic battle between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon.

