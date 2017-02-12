Kevin Durant has last word in emotionally-charged return to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — As famous returns go, it probably fit in somewhere between the swallows to Capistrano and MacArthur striding ashore at Leyte.

There was ballyhoo, bombast, boo birds, barbs and, in the end, cupcakes.

Kevin Durant’s comeback to the home where he helped build the Thunder into a championship contender saw him finish the night doing just about everything except lick the icing bowl clean.

It was another 34-point, nine-rebound, 12-for-21 shooting show in Golden State’s 130-114 win to remind the city that used to embrace him exactly what had been ripped from the guts of their team when he chose to bolt for the already-loaded Warriors.

The fans came early and came full-throated and got in their digs at every opportunity. They said he was weak and said he was a traitor. They shouted that he was a choker in big games and shouted that he betrayed what they believed was the loyalty they should have earned from him over the previous eight seasons.

Of course, citizens of Oklahoma City never seem to share that compassion for the good folks of Seattle, whose team and star player they did steal away after Durant’s rookie season. But that’s a story for another night.