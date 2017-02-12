Cavs' Kevin Love (left knee soreness) out Tuesday vs. Timberwolves

Additional treatment, evaluation prescribed after MRI

Official release

Feb 12, 2017 3:13 PM ET

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love experienced left knee pain during last night’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Quicken Loans Arena. He experienced continued soreness and effusion post game and was examined further today, including an MRI, at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health by Dr. James Rosneck.

Love will undergo additional treatment and evaluation over the next several days and is listed as Out for the Cavaliers game in Minneapolis vs. the Timberwolves on Tuesday, February 14th. His status will be updated after that as appropriate.   

