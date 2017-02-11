Report: Joel Embiid has slightly torn cartilage in left knee

Joel Embiid, the clear front-runner for Rookie of the Year and the foundation of the increasingly bright 76ers future, has a slightly torn cartilage in his left knee, derekbodner.com reported Saturday.

The injury is not expected to require surgery and may not sideline Embiid longer than the bruised left knee that has cost him the last eight games, with a ninth consecutive absence scheduled for Saturday night as the Heat visit Philadelphia. Additionally, Derek Bodner wrote on his namesake site, there was no definitive word whether the torn meniscus was a pre-existing condition or part of the Jan. 20 fall that caused the bruise and whether it has contributed to Embiid’s slow return while the 76ers continue to say the bruise is minor and they are being especially cautious after injuries caused him to miss the previous two seasons.

Neither of the current health issues, the bruise or the tear, appear to be long-term concerns, Bodner reported, citing sources. Embiid even participated in shootaround earlier Saturday while being considered day-to-day, although chances appear to be growing that he will be kept out until after the All-Star break for an especially long rest as part of being cautious. If so, a replacement would be needed for the Rising Stars game.